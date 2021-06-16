All-Stars Exhibition T20 Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The top 36 cricketers of Hong Kong have been divided across three teams consisting of 12 players each at the All-Stars Exhibition T20 Series 2021.

The three teams taking part in the All-Stars Exhibition T20 Series 2021 are Kowloon Lions, New Territories Tigers, and Hong Kong Islanders. Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah and Jamie Atkinson will lead the three teams respectively.

Each side will play the other team once in the league phase, with the top two making it to the summit clash, which is scheduled to be held on June 20. All games will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

The series promises to deliver some breathtaking action as the top players from Hong Kong look to put in their best efforts to guide their respective teams to the title.

All-Stars Exhibition T20 Series 2021: Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

Thursday, 17th June

New Territories Tigers vs Kowloon Lions at 11:00 AM

Saturday, 19th June

Kowloon Lions vs Hong Kong Islanders at 7:00 AM

Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers at 11:00 AM

Sunday, 20th June

TBC vs TBC (FINAL) at 11:00 AM

(*All matches will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok)

All-Stars Exhibition T20 Series 2021: Live-streaming Details

Fancode will stream all matches of the All-Stars Exhibition T20 Series 2021 for fans in India.

All-Stars Exhibition T20 Series 2021: Squads

Kowloon Lions: Aizaz Khan, Hayden Botfield, Rory Cox, Dhananjay Rao, Gandeep Sandhu, Vikas Sharma, Niaz Ali, Billal Akhtar, Nizakat Khan, Dan Pascoe, Ehsan Ayaz, Zeeshan Ali (+).

New Territories Tigers: Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zakir Hayat, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zen, Babar Hayat, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara (+), Waqas Barkat (+).

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson (+), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Akbar Khan, Ashley Caddy, Jack Metters, Devang Bulsara, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan

