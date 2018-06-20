5 times batsmen scored Test centuries before Lunch on Day 1

Before Shikhar Dhawan's heroics against Afghanistan, here are the five previous Test centuries scored in first session on day one of a Test

Shikhar Dhawan blasted a century in the first session against Afghanistan in the only Test match

The recent India-Afghanistan Test match may have ended within two days, but it was serving a more noble purpose. The Test marked the inclusion of Afghanistan in the Test arena and has provided special moments that will long survive in our memory.

The greatest talking point on day one was, of course, the record-breaking century by the Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. He laid into the Afghan spinners and notched an 87-ball hundred in the session before lunch. He not only became the first Indian to do so but also only the sixth batsman to achieve the rare distinction.

The swinging new balls, fresh bowlers raring to go at you and time required to assess the pitch makes Test century within the first session on day one very improbable. Hence here are all the five occasions where the batsman reached the three-figure mark before the umpire called lunch on the first day.

#1 - Victor Trumper vs England, Old Trafford, Manchester, 1902

Victor Trumper - First Australian cricket megastar

The first Australian cricketing megastar stamped his name in the history books of the game as he scored the first-ever century before lunch on day one. Victor Trumper is the name that is taken in the same breath as that of Don Bradman. His batting supremacy was established with his stunning performances on the wettest English pitches.

The specific event took place in the fourth Test of the Ashes series being played in England in 1902. Leading the five-match series 1-0, Australian Captain Joe Darling chose to bat first. The openers Victor Trumper and Reggie Duff strode out.

The outfield was wet and slippery, so much so that England was unable to introduce its fast bowlers who had longer run-ups. The Australian opening pair made most of the conditions and Trumper, in particular, was severe.

By Lunch on day one, Australia had piled up 173/1 with Trumper becoming the first batsman ever to score a century within the first session on day one. The unblemished innings included 14 boundaries and he was soon out for the final score of 103. Australia later won the Test by three runs.