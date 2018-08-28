All-time best Indian Test 11 in overseas conditions

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.46K // 28 Aug 2018, 13:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Recent batting struggles in England have made people realize the importance of the golden generation of Indian players. There amazing record in overseas conditions looks even more impressive now with the technical issues of the current crop coming to the fore. On the other hand, bowling looks better nowadays with three or four good bowlers in the squad at the same time. Earlier, Indian bowling used to depend on one or two good bowlers but that has changed in the recent past.

Let's see what could be the best Indian eleven to play in overseas conditions, taking into account every player that played for India till date:

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Picking Indian openers doesn't require a lot of brainstorming as we never had those many great openers, that too in overseas conditions.

Sunil Gavaskar is easily the best Indian opener till date. His exploits against the great West Indian pace quartet is the stuff of the legends. In fact, he is one of the most loved and admired overseas cricketers in West Indian islands. He commanded this admiration on the basis of his performance against the West Indian team in their own backyard. He was instrumental in India winning their first series in West Indies in 1970-71. He scored a phenomenal 774 runs in just 4 test matches with 4 centuries.

His overseas record is better, with 18 of those 34 centuries coming outside India. Also, his average is slightly better outside India, with an away average of 52.11 in comparison to 50.16 in India.

1 / 11 NEXT