Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Allan Donald's all-time XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
925   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:38 IST

Image result for allan donald

South Africa was the third team to become a full member of Internation Cricket Council. They played their first Test match against England in March 1889.

Allan Donald was one of the greatest bowlers in the world. He picked up 330 wickets in his Test Career. He was appointed as the assistant coach of Kent County Cricket Club in 2018.

Let us have a look at his all-time XI.

#1 Openers


#1 Matthew Hayden


Image result for matthew hayden

'Haydos' aka Matthew Hayden had a long career of 15 years in cricket. He was one of the distinguished batsmen in cricket history. He scored 8625 runs in Tests with a triple century and two double centuries. He was inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2017. His highest individual score was 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003 at Perth.

#2 Justin Langer

Image result for justin langer

Justin Langer was regarded as one of the greatest openers for Australia. He is the highest run-scorer in first-class cricket by an Australian. He scored 7696 runs in Tests including three double centuries. In the Boxing Day Test of 2002-03 Ashes, he scored 250 runs at MCG. He was appointed as the head coach of Australia in 2018.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Adam Gilchrist Allan Donald
Debjyoti Bhakta
CONTRIBUTOR
All-time African ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Greatest playing XI featuring players who retired without...
RELATED STORY
17th June 1999: When the greatest ODI was played between...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who were fastest to 50 international centuries
RELATED STORY
Describing a cricketer in 1 picture
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active players with the most runs in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 batting greats who retired just short of a major...
RELATED STORY
An eleven that consists only of all-rounders
RELATED STORY
6 prominent cricketers with no international century at...
RELATED STORY
5 times favourites blew their chances of winning the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us