Allan Donald's all-time XI

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 925 // 04 Sep 2018, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

South Africa was the third team to become a full member of Internation Cricket Council. They played their first Test match against England in March 1889.

Allan Donald was one of the greatest bowlers in the world. He picked up 330 wickets in his Test Career. He was appointed as the assistant coach of Kent County Cricket Club in 2018.

Let us have a look at his all-time XI.

#1 Openers

#1 Matthew Hayden

'Haydos' aka Matthew Hayden had a long career of 15 years in cricket. He was one of the distinguished batsmen in cricket history. He scored 8625 runs in Tests with a triple century and two double centuries. He was inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2017. His highest individual score was 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003 at Perth.

#2 Justin Langer

Justin Langer was regarded as one of the greatest openers for Australia. He is the highest run-scorer in first-class cricket by an Australian. He scored 7696 runs in Tests including three double centuries. In the Boxing Day Test of 2002-03 Ashes, he scored 250 runs at MCG. He was appointed as the head coach of Australia in 2018.

1 / 3 NEXT