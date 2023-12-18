American Premier League 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The American Premier League 2023 (APL 2023) will begin tomorrow (December 19) in Pearland. Seven teams, namely Premium Indians, Premium Americans, Premium Windies, Premium Paks, Premium Americans, Premium Canadians, and Premium Afghans will play in APL 2023.

The tournament will take place from December 19 to 31. All matches will be held at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland. The start time for the matches will be 8:00 pm IST and 11:30 pm IST. The final will take place on December 31 from 9:00 pm IST onwards.

All seven teams will compete against each other once, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The semifinal matches will take place on December 30.

Big names like Chris Gayle, Sreesanth, Mohammad Amir, Sheldon Cottrell, Stuart Binny, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Ben Cutting, Thisara Perera, Fawad Alam, Sohail Tanvir, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Mohammad Irfan will be in action during the American Premier League.

On that note, here are the telecast and live streaming details for APL 2023.

American Premier League 2023 telecast channel list

Sports18 and JioCinema are the official broadcasters of APL 2023 in India. The matches will be live on the Sports18 network channels in India with English commentary. Live streaming of all matches will be available for free on JioCinema website and application. FanCode will also stream the games live.

Action Sports HD 1 will be the home of APL 2023 in Nepal. In the United Kingdom, this tournament will be available on Viaplay. Supreme TV has secured the rights to broadcast the matches in Sri Lanka, while Sports Max will show the matches live in the Caribbean regions. Tapmad TV is the official broadcaster of this tournament in Pakistan.

Here is the complete telecast channel list for American Premier League:

India: Sports18, JioCinema and FanCode

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV

Nepal: Action Sports HD 1

UK: Viaplay

Caribbean: SportsMax

Pakistan: Tapmad TV

Canada: ATN