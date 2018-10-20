An emotional letter to MS Dhoni requesting him to be the vintage Dhoni

Dear Mahi Bhaiya,

Greetings!

Last time I etched a few requesting you to fire all cylinders, you deposited Axar Patel all over the park in IPL 2017. You amassed 12 off last 2 balls. I felt elated. I was in tears. I was emotional. For a moment, I thought you answered my prayers. I was being foolish. It was not just my prayers. You also showed that you are a missile that still has the fuel to rocket sky high.

Over the past year, the critics, the commoners have had you on their Radar. You have been subject to immense scrutiny. Each time there has been a bashing, I have felt subdued with emotions. Mahi bhaiya, I have always wondered about the skill and the frequency at which the electronic signals in your brain tread a path. How are you able to keep calm during such immense scrutiny? People say “Dhoni is cool as a cucumber”. I know in some corner of my soul that your soul hurts too. I know that my idol is not done yet. I have never ever been so teary eyed penning a piece on you.

There is nothing to worry. These emotions are not out of defeat or loss. These get pumped up because of ecstatic hormones which want the world to have it back. I wanted to request you one more time. Six months is all we have. Go out all guns blazing.

Each day you take the field – take those broad ‘Dhoni’ signature steps, stamp your bat on the turf, open the gloves and rub the eyelashes. Then look around 360 degrees. You will find millions wanting to see you explode. This is the time to go all out from ball 1. I would say smash them hard. Smash them all over the park. You might fail in some but I am sure you will ace it in most of them.

Do not let the pressure or the batsmen down the order overpower you. You have to be the MS Dhoni to whom the bowlers have shivered. This is your state of mind. Trust me Mahi bhaiya, one good ferocious and brutal knock and you will feel it. I know you. I have read you. I have watched you. I have worshipped you.

It should not be a matter of concern about the people coming down the order. You have to be the Dhoni the world wants to see. I know you are not done yet. I know you are itching to go hard. You have carried the mantle for the last decade and a half. It is time to share the pressure with the folks. It is time to infuse raw power and go slam-bang.

I am sure that MS Dhoni will be the Player of the Tournament in 2019 World Cup. I shall read prayers to the lord for our success.

Regards and Respect,

Shashank