Thailand and Bhutan play out an entire ODI match with 20 wickets falling for exactly 100 runs

Yesterday at the the Asia division qualifiers for the Under-19 World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand and Bhutan played one of the lowest scoring ODI matches of all time.

The Division 2 qualifiers taking place in Thailand have five teams each in Group A and B. Group A comprises of Bhutan, Oman, Thailand, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia, while Group B has Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Kuwait and the Maldives.

Both Thailand and Bhutan had earlier lost their opening two games of the tournament. After winning the toss yesterday, Thailand opted to bat first. They had a shaky start as they lost their captain and their opener at the score of 6 after 3.2 overs.

The third wicket partnership of 22 runs between Satarut Rungrueang and Kongkidakon Ruengrotchannachai was the biggest of the game. The Thailand team were soon bundled out for 60 runs in 24.4 overs, with their wicket-keeper Phiriyapong Suanchuai top scoring with 17 runs off 53 balls.

The Bhutan bowlers bowled tight lines, with Namgay Thinley conceding just 12 runs in his eight-over spell that had three maidens. Gakul Ghalley, meanwhile, conceded 7 runs in 6 overs while picking up one wicket.

When the Bhutan batsmen came out to bat, they were rocked by Thai bowler Sarawut Maliwan. Maliwan picked up the wickets of four out of the top five batsmen, with the score reading 14 for 5 at the end of the 10th over.

After the start provided by Maliwan, the other bowlers - particularly Payuputh Sungnard and Yodsak Saranonnakkun - continued with their fierce bowling. The duo conceded just 11 runs in 12.3 overs, while picking up 5 wickets; the 12.3 overs bowled by them included six maidens.

The Bhutanese batsman Phuntsho Rangdol showed some resilience as he scored 6 runs in 66 balls, but he had no support from the other end.

Ultimately, Bhutan fell short on the target of 61 by 20 runs as they got bundled out for 40 in 28.3 overs.

