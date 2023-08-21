Andhra Premier League 2023: Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders, Match 12: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Details

The 12th match of the 2023 Andhra Premier League between Godavari Titans and Coastal Riders will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground in Vizag on August 22. The game will commence at 12 p.m. local time.

Godavari Titans have won two out of three games so far and are ranked fourth in the points table. They lost their last game against Rayalaseema Kings after failing to defend a total of 151. The team will look to regroup and address their underlying issues ahead of their upcoming fixture.

Coastal Riders, meanwhile, have won two out of four games in the tournament and are ranked second in the points table. They too suffered a defeat in their preceding fixture against Uttarandhra Lions as their bowlers failed to defend a competitive score of 167. Following the defeat, the Riders will be keen to return to winning ways as we gradually enter the business end of the tournament.

Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders Match Details

Match: Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders, Match 12, Andhra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 22, Tuesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground, Visakhapatnam

Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Ground is ideal for batting. The surface is relatively flat with very few cracks. The cracks may widen as the game progresses, which could assist the slow bowlers. Aside from that, the surface has predominantly favored the batsman and we have seen teams put up some big totals here. Hence it is highly advisable to bat second and go after the bowlers at the fag end of the innings.

Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders Weather Report

Heavy rains are predicted on match day as the precipitation rate is in excess of 80%. There is every likelihood that the rain will play spoilsport in the upcoming game. Temperatures throughout the day will vary between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius with wind speeds reaching up to 27 km/hr. Players and fans will have to brace themselves as weather conditions could be turbulent.

Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders Probable Xls

Godavari Titans

Probable Xl

CR Gnaneshwar, Vamsi Krishna, Maramreddy Reddy, Yara Sandeep, Penmetsa Raju, Bhupathiraju Varma, Dheeraj Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Gadde Samanvith, Penmetsa Raju, SK Ismail, M Madhav Rayudu

Coastal Riders

Probable Xl

MK Datta Reddy, Manyala Pranith, Shaik Rasheed, Maddila Vardhan, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Pathuri Manohar, Lekhaz Reddy, Shaik Abdulla, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Madha Deepak, S Ashish

Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders Prediction

Both teams have been pretty much on par with each other in this tournament, making it hard to predict a winner. However, Godavari Titans dominated Coastal Riders once in the past and could well repeat the feat again.

Prediction: Godavari Titans to win the match.

Godavari Titans vs Coastal Riders Streaming Details

Telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Fancode website and app