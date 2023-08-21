Andhra Premier League 2023, Match 11, Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

The upcoming 11th Andhra Premier League 2023 match will feature fierce competition between Rayalaseema Kings and Vizag Warriors at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

With their recent exhilarating five-wicket triumph over Godavari Titans, Rayalaseema Kings are flying high. Harishankar Reddy and Girinath Reddy's remarkable display with the ball limited Titans to 150/9.

Abhishek Reddy's fantastic 53-run performance led the chase, which was ably supported by Hanuma Vihari and Vamsi Krishna.

Conversely, Vizag Warriors are struggling after a distressing 93-run loss to Uttarandha Lions. The Warriors were found lost in the game due to the Lions' dominant 206 put up as a target and their unimpressive batting performance, resulting in a mere 113 in 14 overs.

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors Match Details

Match: Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors, Match 11

Date & Time: August 21, 2023, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors Pitch Report

One can anticipate a balanced playing surface at this venue. We are likely to witness a thrilling battle between bat and ball, with initial stages promising strong support for pacers. Once the match progresses, the pitch is expected to ease out, facilitating better batting conditions which can lead to higher scores.

Given the evolving nature of the pitch, both competing teams are likely to favor chasing as the preferred strategy, as they can capitalize on the improving batting conditions as the match unfolds. The average first innings score at this ground is 119.

Teams batting first have won the game thrice while teams chasing emerged victorious six times.

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors Weather Forecast

Expect unsettled weather on Monday with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. The temperature will reach around 31°C (approximately 88°F), accompanied by a 60% chance of precipitation. High humidity at 80% and a steady wind speed of 19 km/h will add to the atmospheric instability.

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Rayalaseema Kings Team News

No major injury concerns

Rayalaseema Kings Probable Playing XI

Hanuma Vihari(c), Abhishek Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Girinath Reddy, SK Kamaruddin, Thota Saran, Miduthuru Kulayappa, Gunivandla Sampath Kumar (wk), Jagarlapudi Ram, Harishankar Reddy.

Vizag Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Vizag Warriors Probable Playing XI

Pitta Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwin Hebbar(c), Prasanth Kumar, Dhruva Kumar Reddy(wk), Karan Shinde, Naren Reddy, Kalindi Raju, Chennu Siddhartha, Ahitesh Verma, Vinukonda Venu, Yeddala Reddy.

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors Match Prediction

Looking at both the teams' last matches, it’s very clear that Rayalaseema Kings are the favourites for the 11th match of the Andhra Premier League. They are coming off a convincing win from their previous game and are expected to perform well with that momentum.

On the other hand, Vizag Warriors will need a lot of mental strength and a wonderful display of gameplay to forget the debacle they faced in their last game and secure some points to keep themselves afloat in the tournament.

Prediction: Rayalaseema Kings is to win the 11th match of APL 2023.

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode