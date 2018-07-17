Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Andre Russell back in West Indies ODI squad after three years

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
704   //    17 Jul 2018, 11:47 IST

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20
ICC World XI v West Indies - T20

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has made a comeback to the ODI side after three years. He is a part of the 13-man strong squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh which starts on the 22nd of this month.

Russell last played an ODI for West Indies back in November 2015 against Sri Lanka - the only ODI he featured in after the 2015 World Cup. The KKR player suffered a leg injury in that match and was then banned from the sport for a year (2017-2018) after he had violated World Anti-Doping Agency's guidelines which state that if a player fails to mark his presence for a dope test thrice in a year then he is supposed to have failed the same.

Russell then returned for the 2018 IPL, where he was at his brilliant best, smashing 316 runs at a strike rate of 185 while bagging 13 wickets with the ball.

West Indies head coach Stuart Law said that 'it's great' to have the explosive all-rounder back in the side and that his addition would add another dimension to the side preparing for the ODI World Cup next year.

"This is the start of our prep for 2019 CWC. Opportunities for players to stake a claim to be included in the squad. Great to have Dre Russ back as well. His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad," Windies head coach said.

"As we continue to prepare, there are only 16 ODIs leading up to the tournament. The panel will focus on giving opportunities from time to time to players that we believe can add value to the ODI team," he added.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest sports news, football transfers and predictions.

West Indies vs Bangladesh West Indies Cricket Andre Russell
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 04 Jul
BAN 43/10 & 144/10
WIN 406/10
Windies win by an innings and 219 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Thu, 12 Jul
WIN 354/10 & 129/10
BAN 149/10 & 168/10
Windies win by 166 runs
WIN VS BAN live score
1st ODI | Sun, 22 Jul, 01:30 PM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 25 Jul, 06:30 PM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 28 Jul, 01:30 PM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
1st T20I | Wed, 01 Aug, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 05 Aug, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
3rd T20I | Mon, 06 Aug, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
