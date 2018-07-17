Andre Russell back in West Indies ODI squad after three years

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 704 // 17 Jul 2018, 11:47 IST

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has made a comeback to the ODI side after three years. He is a part of the 13-man strong squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh which starts on the 22nd of this month.

Russell last played an ODI for West Indies back in November 2015 against Sri Lanka - the only ODI he featured in after the 2015 World Cup. The KKR player suffered a leg injury in that match and was then banned from the sport for a year (2017-2018) after he had violated World Anti-Doping Agency's guidelines which state that if a player fails to mark his presence for a dope test thrice in a year then he is supposed to have failed the same.

Russell then returned for the 2018 IPL, where he was at his brilliant best, smashing 316 runs at a strike rate of 185 while bagging 13 wickets with the ball.

West Indies head coach Stuart Law said that 'it's great' to have the explosive all-rounder back in the side and that his addition would add another dimension to the side preparing for the ODI World Cup next year.

"This is the start of our prep for 2019 CWC. Opportunities for players to stake a claim to be included in the squad. Great to have Dre Russ back as well. His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad," Windies head coach said.

"As we continue to prepare, there are only 16 ODIs leading up to the tournament. The panel will focus on giving opportunities from time to time to players that we believe can add value to the ODI team," he added.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell

