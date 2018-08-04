Angry Bangladeshi fans troll Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh cricket team is currently involved in the T20I series against Windies in the Caribbean Island. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh over tens of thousands of students mostly aged 13 to 15 have rallied for a sixth consecutive day, blockading roads to demand action after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus. They have brought Dhaka traffic to a standstill.

According to reports, the angry students have vandalised more than 300 vehicles since the protests started. The situation is now even out of government's control as the students don't seem to be moving out of the street anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Shakib who is considered an idol to most of the teenagers in Bangladesh came up with a Facebook post on Friday evening, regarding the ongoing issue and requested the students to go home and focus on their studies after vowing to stay with them regarding the protests for safer roads.

He said, "I want to thank you for your efforts and want to let you know that your demands are being met. The route permit of the accused transport company has been annulled and five have been arrested. At this moment, it is my earnest request that you go back to classes and focus on your studies."

"What you did will be part of this country’s history. The movement will be successful through you going back to your studies," he added.

A few days back an Awami League Minister claimed Shakib would join politics soon on the back of Awami League. Now, rumours say Shakib was asked by the Awami League government for putting such Facebook post to take control of the situation as his request might impact on the students.

But that simply didn't work and most of the people did not take Shakib's status positively. As a result, there was an overwhelmingly negative reaction to his post as over 1500 comments were posted within half an hour of the post being posted. With such negativity, he was one kind of forced to remove the post. Then, he posted a video and said people misunderstood him.

Many fans took it to Twitter to criticize such unexpected action by Shakib Al Hasan. Take a look at the tweets:

For god's sake, Shakib don't get into politics now..you can do it after ur retirement..and urging students in name of PM is the last thing u need to do right now..

Trust my words..these r coming from one of ur your biggest fan @Sah75official — Animhat Zorfa (@tahmina_12) August 3, 2018

Shakib, is your page been hacked? Or did u post it as per Govt instructions? If u posted it all by yourself all I can say is- today u've lost one of your well wishers! I'm really shocked and appalled seeing this! Shame! #নিরাপদসড়কচাই #নিরাপদ_সড়ক_চাই #StudentProtest @BCBtigers — Junaed Kabir (@xunaed) August 3, 2018

Are you yourself becoming a pimp of politics shakib?

Children need commitment not reassurance.

How do you see transport worker strike?

Focus on your game and on your team. — sharif akhand (@sharif_akhand) August 3, 2018

Way to become a next MP. Shouldn’t have sold out to the govt like this. — Anwarul Kabir (@akabir77) August 3, 2018

@Sah75official I guess it is about time you change your bio from "professional cricket player" to "sold out pimp of @albd1971" #ShameOnYou — Fuad Ahsan (@Fuad_Ahsan) August 3, 2018

You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain :) — Sakib (@iamnazmus) August 3, 2018

@Sah75official সরকারের দালালি বাদ দিয়ে খেলায় মন দিন। Imran Khan became the prime miniter of Pakistan by fighting against corruption and you supporting a government corrupted to it’s core. Shame on you. — Jay Amin (@Jayamin10) August 3, 2018

Implement our demands first and then talk. you never can feel our problem, Just think about killed students you will get better answer. Thank you@75. — Sharif Mohiuddin (@SharifMohiuddi1) August 3, 2018

You have got name, fame and money, on top of that you have recently got your US Green Card. SO pls shut the F**k up. It's a fight for the living souls who are suffering day in, day out. — Mahbub Uzzal🇧🇩 (@Uzzal07) August 3, 2018