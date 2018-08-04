Angry Bangladeshi fans troll Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh cricket team is currently involved in the T20I series against Windies in the Caribbean Island. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh over tens of thousands of students mostly aged 13 to 15 have rallied for a sixth consecutive day, blockading roads to demand action after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus. They have brought Dhaka traffic to a standstill.
According to reports, the angry students have vandalised more than 300 vehicles since the protests started. The situation is now even out of government's control as the students don't seem to be moving out of the street anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Shakib who is considered an idol to most of the teenagers in Bangladesh came up with a Facebook post on Friday evening, regarding the ongoing issue and requested the students to go home and focus on their studies after vowing to stay with them regarding the protests for safer roads.
He said, "I want to thank you for your efforts and want to let you know that your demands are being met. The route permit of the accused transport company has been annulled and five have been arrested. At this moment, it is my earnest request that you go back to classes and focus on your studies."
"What you did will be part of this country’s history. The movement will be successful through you going back to your studies," he added.
A few days back an Awami League Minister claimed Shakib would join politics soon on the back of Awami League. Now, rumours say Shakib was asked by the Awami League government for putting such Facebook post to take control of the situation as his request might impact on the students.
But that simply didn't work and most of the people did not take Shakib's status positively. As a result, there was an overwhelmingly negative reaction to his post as over 1500 comments were posted within half an hour of the post being posted. With such negativity, he was one kind of forced to remove the post. Then, he posted a video and said people misunderstood him.
Many fans took it to Twitter to criticize such unexpected action by Shakib Al Hasan. Take a look at the tweets: