Anil Kumble reacts to being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event

Anil Kumble's bravery has stood the test of time

At his recent annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event on coping with exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the example of Anil Kumble playing with a broken jaw against the West Indies in a Test match in 2002 to the students. Two days after the comment, Kumble has thanked the PM saying he felt honoured to have mentioned by him.

Kumble also wished students ahead of their exams. He said in a tweet,

"Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams."

This was the third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which is held annually before the onset of exam season in schools.

PM Modi also reminded the students of the famous VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid partnership against Australia in Eden Gardens. The Prime Minister saidz

"Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around."

He then added,

"Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking."

Kumble had a fractured jaw while batting in the Antigua Test in 2002 and was ruled out of the remainder of the tour but, to everyone's surprise, he returned to the field with a bandaged face, bowled 14 consecutive overs and also dismissed Brian Lara.