Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli propose big hike for both players and support staff during meeting with BCCI CoA

Head coach Anil Kumble and Captain Virat Kohli stressed on the fact that performers in Test cricket should be kept in the highest bracket.

Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli are firmly in the same boat

What’s the story?

It is learnt that Anil Kumble, the head coach of the Indian cricket team met the BCCI office-bearers in Hyderabad on Sunday, insisting, on behalf of the team, for a steep salary raise for centrally contracted players and coaching staff.

The CoA also spoke separately with Virat Kohli to get his view on the subject and the Indian captain was in tune with Kumble’s demands.

“Separately, the COA has spoken to them (Kumble and Kohli) and both stressed on the fact that performers in Test cricket should be kept in the highest bracket. Kumble gave a presentation on the revised compensation structure, which will be examined by the (BCCI) office-bearers and then they will have a discussion with the CoA.

“The presentation detailed how the revised structure should be made, adequately protecting the Test players in terms of income level. At the moment, what is happening is that some cricketers who play one-and-a-half months of IPL end up making more than some Test players who don’t play the IPL,” a BCCI insider said to the Indian Express.

In case you didn’t know...

In Hyderabad, Kumble gave a detailed presentation to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI office-bearers - CEO Rahul Johri, Acting Secretary – Amitabh Choudhary and Treasurer – Anirudh Chaudhry.

Kohli was not in Hyderabad and interacted with the panel separately via video conference.

The heart of the matter

According to the source, Kumble has demanded a salary of Rs 7.5 crore per annum for himself and a sharp 150 per cent hike in retainer ship fees for Grade A players.

A BCCI official further mentioned that along with endorsement money, match fees and revenue share, a Grade A player could even get Rs 10 crore per annum if the demand is accepted by the CoA. Retainer fee for the BCCI contracted players had been doubled in March, with seven Grade A cricketers now getting Rs 2 crore each per year, nine Grade B cricketers getting Rs 1 crore each per annum and 16 Grade C cricketers being paid Rs 50 lakh each annually.

Kumble’s present salary as head coach is about Rs 6.25 crore per annum.

What’s next?

The BCCI office bearers at the meeting will now decide on their demands. They are expected to prepare a report and then the CoA will take a final call in this regard.

Author’s take

It is a condition of ignominy that there is someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, a true performer in the longest format of the game, who is not getting IPL contracts whilst on the other hand someone like Pawan Negi, who doesn't even play Ranji Trophy is paid Rs 8.5 crore for 45 days worth of action. That's something that needs to be worked out. Thus, the ask is appropriate and measures are needed to be taken.

