Rishabh Pant looks like a combination of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, declares Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar compares Pant's determination with his grit during the 1999 World Cup.

by Ram Kumar News 21 May 2017, 21:32 IST

Sachin has juxtaposed Pant with the likes of Yuvraj and Raina

What’s the story?

Iconic Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has compared emerging star Rishabh Pant to the experienced left-handed duo of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. Hailing the southpaw’s remarkable tenacity, the 44-year old drew parallels with his own experience from the 1999 World Cup.

“He (Pant) is a special talent. To me, he looks like a combination of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina - the set up and the bat swing. (He is) wonderful to watch”, Tendulkar told IPL's host broadcaster Sony Six.

On Pant’s determination, he felt, “It’s never easy to have a tragedy in your family and then turn up and focus on the game. I can understand what he must have gone through, because the same happened with me in the 1999 World Cup. It takes time to overcome and is a loss that’s irreparable. Full marks to Rishabh and his family – in these times, you need your family’s support.”

In the past...

During the 1999 World Cup, Tendulkar was bereaved when his father passed away. However, he returned to England before the game against Kenya and scored an emotional century to pave the way for India’s 94-run victory.

The heart of the matter

Prior to the start of Delhi Daredevils’ campaign in the 2017 IPL, Pant suffered a personal tragedy when his father passed away. However, the 19-year old showed immense resolve and participated in his team’s season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite his valiant half-century, the Daredevils lost by 15 runs. But he managed to win the hearts of those witnessing the game.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar called Pant’s incredible 43-ball 97 against Gujarat Lions as ‘one of the best innings’ he has seen in the history of the tournament. From 14 matches, the teenager has scored 366 runs at an average of 26.14 and strike-rate of 165.61. He is among the serious contenders for the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’ award.

What’s next?

Having been kept as a stand-by option for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy, Pant has a chance of entering the squad in case of an injury to any first choice team member. India are slated to play 5 ODIs and a one-off T20I in West Indies in the aftermath of the tournament.

Author’s Take

Tendulkar’s lavish praise should be a huge source of encouragement for Pant. Earmarked for greatness by various quarters of the Indian cricket fraternity, the youngster has the potential to be a world-class player if he puts in the hard yards.