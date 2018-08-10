Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Anushka Sharma's presence with team at High Commision of India in London not a breach of protocol

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
406   //    10 Aug 2018, 12:02 IST

<p>


India Cricket team captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma did not breach any protocol when she visited the High Commission of India in London along with Team India for a dinner, reports claim. Twitter users had lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India after it posted a picture on Twitter which had the Bollywood actress in the team photo with the High Commission.


There were reports earlier that BCCI had asked the cricketers to make do without their family or close ones for the Test series against England. As a result of which, BCCI had to face a lot of flak from Twitterati. While some had pointed out how the vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stood in the last row for the picture while Anushka posed in the front, some chose to ignore it stating cricketers have life outside cricket.

A BCCI official, however, told Hindustan Times that this is the norm and that the High Commission had invited the players along with their relatives.

“This is the norm wherever the team travels. The High Commission invites the players with their relatives and it is eventually the decision of the individuals. Even in London the players were invited along with their partners. There has been no breach of any protocol,” a source in the BCCI told HT.

This claim was then confirmed by a source at the Indian High Commission.

“Anushka Sharma came to the reception for the Indian cricket team at the invitation of the high commissioner and his wife. The reception was hosted by the High Commissioner and his wife and not the High Commission. The group photo was taken as the team were entering the house. Ajinkya Rahane may have stood at the back on his own He wasn’t asked to stand there. The reception was at the high commissioner’s residence and not at the high commission.”

The same report claims that cricketers can have their partners stay with them for any two-week window on a tour of over 45 days, but not more than that.

