Twitter reacts as 20-year-old star scores 37 in 1 over and scores joint fastest fifty in T20 cricket
Shortly after the conclusion of the Test series between India and West Indies, all eyes shifted to the ongoing Afghanistan Premier League.
Fans were not disappointed as the young 20-year-old star, Hazratullah Zazai, scored 37 runs in a single over and reached his half-century in just 12 deliveries. By doing so, he joined the likes of KL Rahul and Yuvraj Singh, who reached their half-century in 12 deliveries. Interestingly, Yuvraj too had hit six sixes in the match in which he scored a 12-ball-50.
Playing for Rashid Khan's Kabul Zwanan, Hazratullah smashed his way into the record books. They are currently taking on Balkh Legends in Sharjah. Batting first, the Legends put on a massive total of 244 on the board. Chris Gayle was the top-scorer, with 80 runs in just 48 deliveries.
Chasing 245 for victory, Kabul got off to the perfect start thanks to Zazai's heroics. Unfortunately, he was dismissed after scoring 62 off just 17 deliveries.
Currently, Kabul are 140-3 in 13.2 overs and require 105 to win in 40 deliveries.
Twitter went berserk after he hit 37 runs in one over. Here are the best tweets.