Twitter reacts as 20-year-old star scores 37 in 1 over and scores joint fastest fifty in T20 cricket

Picture taken from Twitter

Shortly after the conclusion of the Test series between India and West Indies, all eyes shifted to the ongoing Afghanistan Premier League.

Fans were not disappointed as the young 20-year-old star, Hazratullah Zazai, scored 37 runs in a single over and reached his half-century in just 12 deliveries. By doing so, he joined the likes of KL Rahul and Yuvraj Singh, who reached their half-century in 12 deliveries. Interestingly, Yuvraj too had hit six sixes in the match in which he scored a 12-ball-50.

Playing for Rashid Khan's Kabul Zwanan, Hazratullah smashed his way into the record books. They are currently taking on Balkh Legends in Sharjah. Batting first, the Legends put on a massive total of 244 on the board. Chris Gayle was the top-scorer, with 80 runs in just 48 deliveries.

Chasing 245 for victory, Kabul got off to the perfect start thanks to Zazai's heroics. Unfortunately, he was dismissed after scoring 62 off just 17 deliveries.

Currently, Kabul are 140-3 in 13.2 overs and require 105 to win in 40 deliveries.

Twitter went berserk after he hit 37 runs in one over. Here are the best tweets.

Hazratullah Smashed 6 6s In an Over



6 6 wd 6 6 6 6



37 Runs In an Over!#APL2018 — Somrat Hossain (@SomratOfficial) October 14, 2018

37-run over! Zazai just smashed 6 sixes in an over and scored a 12-ball half century! tied with Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle for the fastest fifty!!!#APL2018 — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) October 14, 2018

Am I reading it right? Six 6s in one over? @cricbuzz #APL2018 — Vivek Rakholiya (@TheVivyOnTwiter) October 14, 2018

@zazai_3 joins @YUVSTRONG12 in the 6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ record, braavooo this is guy is something special! 6 sixes in an over, am I dreaming or what!? 😳#APL2018 #Kabulzwanan — Bashir Gharwal غروال (@b_gharwal) October 14, 2018

Zazai hit 6 sixes in an over? AND I FREAKING MISSED IT! Shit shit shit. #APL2018 — Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) October 14, 2018

@YUVSTRONG12 your record just got matched in Afghanistan Premier league. Have a look at the bowler who went through what @StuartBroad8 went through #APL2018 #Afghanistan

Hasratullah Zazai is the one one who equalled the feat. The difference is You are a Legend already 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/NgkmnCSfnb — Deepesh (@Deepesh1290) October 14, 2018

Out. What a innings it has been. Amazing to watch. Six six’s in an over and making 62 in just 17 balls. A fearless cricket. @APLT20official #zazi #APL2018 — SUFI (@Sufi_79109) October 14, 2018

6⃣, 6⃣, wd, 6⃣, 6⃣, 6⃣, 6⃣



✅ First Afghan player to hit 6 sixes in an over

✅ Joint fastest Half-century in T20 Cricket



Hazratullah was totally on fire today at Sharjah!#APLT20 #GAPLT20 #WeyarDaAfghanano #BLvKZ https://t.co/F4Ny7BwhBZ — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2018