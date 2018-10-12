APL 2018 Match 10, Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers: Preview, Predicted Playing XI & Match Predictions

Paktia Panthers will look to continue their winning ways

So, it is all set for another doubleheader. Grief stricken Kandahar Knights and a confident Paktia Panthers will lock horns in the first match of the day. Paktia will be coming off from a win against Nangarhar Leopards while Kandahar will be entering the encounter with a hope to register their first win in the tournament.

Thus, it is expected to be one hell of an encounter where a lot will be at stake for Kandahar Knights.

APL 2018 - Kandahar Knights vs Paktia Panthers, Match 10 Details:

Match Date: 12th October 2018, Friday

Match Time: 12:00 PM GMT, 5:30 PM IST, 4:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Kandahar Knights

Kandahar Knights have had a forgetful tournament so far. Having lost three of their first three encounters, Knights are bordering at the bottom of the points table.

Knights possess a decent batting line-up with an even balance of overseas and national players. But their overseas stalwarts Paul Stirling and Brendon McCullum, haven't been able to fire for them in the tournament and that has cost them the most. Despite some good performances in the middle, Kandahar lost by two runs while chasing a target of 174. Nonetheless, some decent batting by Riki Wessels would have irked a sigh of relief for Ashgar.

A sense of inexperience gullied through the Knights' bowlers as they leaked runs in the crucial overs of the game which cost them very dear in the context of the game.

However, Kandahar will look to get off the mark with an enhanced performance in all the departments, especially in their bowling. It will be turn out to be a crucial encounter for Kandahar if they want to stay in the contention.

Probable Playing XI for Kandahar Knights: Brendon McCullum, Paul Stirling, Karim Sadiq, Asghar Afghan (C), Karim Janat, Riki Wessels (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hamza, and Sayed Shirzad.

Paktia Panthers

Meanwhile, Paktia Panthers have been doing well under the captaincy of Mohammad Shahzad. The wicket-keeper batsman has led them from the front. Thus far, Panthers have won two of their three matches.

Paktia's batting has been searing heights with the likes of Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, and Ihsanullah Janat. They possess one of the most threatening batting lineups among all the other teams.

On the other hand, their bowling has been on the same lines as well. They have had some good bowling performances in the first three games. With the equals of Isuru Udana, Shahid Afridi, and Ziaw Rahman, the Panthers have been in ominous form with the ball.

Thus, Paktia will look to continue their brilliant performance in today's game as well. Besides, a win in today's game will take them to the top of the points table.

Probable Playing XI for Paktia Panthers: Mohammad Shahzad (C & WK), Ihsanullah Janat, Cameron Delport, Sikandar Raza, Samiullah Shenwari, Shahid Afridi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Isuru Udana, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Yousuf Zazai.

Match Prediction

With adequate form on their side and some solemn departmental balance, Paktia Panthers are expected to dominate today's game between Paktia Panthers and Kandahar Knights.

Scenario 1: Kandahar Knights batting first

Predicted Score: 165-170

Scenario 2: Paktia Panthers batting first

Predicted Score: 180-185

Final Prediction: Paktia Panthers continue their winning run in the tournament.