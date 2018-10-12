APL 2018 Match 11, Nangarhar Leopards vs Kabul Zwanan: Probable XI and Match Prediction

Kabul Zwanan will look to continue their winning ways

It will be Nangarhar-Kabul for the second match of the day. Nangarhar Leopards will come up against Kabul Zwanan for the second time in the tournament. The last time when they met Kabul Zwanan ended up on the winning side.

Thus, with pleasant weather on offer, the encounter is expected to be a hard-fought affair with two evenly matched teams on the platter.

APL 2018 - Nangarhar Leopards vs Kabul Zwanan, Match 11 Details:

Match Date: 12 October 2018, Friday

Match Time: 4:00 PM GMT, 9:30 PM IST, 8:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Nangarhar Leopards

Nangarhar Leopards started off the campaign with a brilliant win under the captaincy of Ben Cutting. However, Leopards failed to cash on that win and lost all of their coming matches.

Keeping aside two or three instances, Nangarhar batsmen have fared decently in the tournament so far. It was just in yesterday's game against Balkh that they had to face a severe batting collapse. Nonetheless, Nangarhar would expect to reroute their batting form ahead of the crucial clash against Kabul.

Despite some famous names in their bowling lineup, Nangarhar has struggled considerably in the bowling department. Excluding Ben Cutting's fifer in their opening match, Leopards have had an on and off bowling lineup.

Thus, with an important match on the cards, Nangarhar will look to gather themselves ahead of today's encounter against Kabul Zwanan. An even contribution from all the department will make the job a lot easier for Nangarhar.

Probable Playing XI for Nangarhar Leopards: Najeeb Tarakai, Anton Devcich, Johnson Charles, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Shafiqullah Shafiq (WK), Ben Cutting (C), Mitchell McClenaghan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Zahir Khan.

Kabul Zwanan

Meanwhile, Kabul Zwanan has had a dream run in the tournament under the captaincy of Rashid Khan. Having won three of their four encounters, Kabul Zwanan currently holds the first spot on the points table.

Kabul has had an exceptional batting lineup with the likes of Luke Ronchi, Laurie Evans, and Colin Ingram. Besides, they also have Rashid Khan who can bat as well. Hence, with some famous names on their side, Zwanan's batting looks good to go ahead of the encounter against Nangarhar Leopards.

However, their bowling has been a bit on and off with minimal experience on board. Hence, once again the onus will be on Rashid Khan and Wayne Parnell to lead their bowling department. However, the advent of Shahidullah Kamal and Muslim Musa will give a bit of relief to Rashid Khan ahead on the encounter against Nangarhar.

Thus, with an evenly poised team, Kabul Zwanan will look to continue their winning ways while maintaining their place in the points table.

Probable Playing XI for Kabul Zwanan: Hazratullah Zazai, Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Ingram, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (C), Muslim Musa, Wayne Parnell, Fareed Ahmad, and Fitratullah Khawari.

Match prediction

With an evenly balanced side, Kabul Zwanan is expected to be on an upper hand in the game between Nangarhar Leopards and Kabul Zwanan.

Scenario 1: Nangarhar Leopards batting first

Predicted Score: 170-175

Scenario 2: Kabul Zwanan batting first

Predicted Score: 180-185

Final Prediction: Kabul Zwanan is expected to continue their winning ways.