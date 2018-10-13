APL 2018 Match 13: Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards: Preview, Predicted Playing XI & Match Predictions

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 36 // 13 Oct 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nangarhar Leopards will look to move a step closer to the knockout stages

It will be Kandahar-Nangarhar for the second match of the doubleheader. Hapless Kandahar Knights will lock horns with the confident Nangarhar Leopards for the second time in the tournament. The last time these two teams met, Nangarhar had the upper hand in the game eventually winning the match comfortably.

Hence, with pleasant weather on the cards, the Kandahar-Nangarhar encounter is expected to be an interesting one with the former fighting it out hard to be in the contention.

APL 2018 - Kandahar Knights vs Nangarhar Leopards, Match 13 Details:

Match Date: 13 October 2018, Saturday

Match Time: 4:00 PM GMT, 9:30 PM IST, 8:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Kandahar Knights

APL 2018 has turned out be a nightmare for Kandahar Knights after having lost four of their four matches. Kandahar, under the captaincy of Ashgar Afghan, is currently bordering at the bottom of the points table.

Despite some famous names in their camp, Kandahar has fared averagely in the tournament so far. Paul Stirling and Brendon McCullum's in-efficacious batting has been a matter of concern for the Knights' captain Ashgar Afghan. Additionally, the captain himself hasn't been able to perform with the bat.

On the other, Kandahar has had decent support from their bowlers. With plenty of national players, their bowling hasn't been a problem. Syed Shirzad has been the pick of their bowlers. Also, Waqar Salamkheil and Mohammad Naveed have prospered cleverly with the ball as well.

Thus, with a decent bowling lineup and an average batting lineup, Kandahar Knights will look to record their first win in the tournament.

Probable Playing XI for Kandahar Knights: Paul Stirling, Riki Wessels (WK), Brendon McCullum, Ashgar Afghan (C), Nasir Jamal, Karim Sadiq, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Naveed, Sayed Shirzad, and Waqar Salimkheil.

Nangarhar Leopards

Meanwhile, Nangarhar Leopards have had a roller coaster ride in the tournament so far. They kicked off their campaign with a convincing win over the same opposition. However, failed to emulate the same in the coming matches. Nonetheless, yesterday's win against Kabul would have imbibed a great sense of confidence in the Nangarhar Leopards.

The Leopards have had an immaculate batting lineup. Their batsmen have been on an upward curve in the tournament. With the likes of Anton Devcich, Johnson Charles, and Ben Cutting, they possess decent overseas support in their batting lineup.

However, they have struggled considerably in the bowling department. Lack of support from their overseas bowlers has been the problem for Nangarhar Leopards. Nonetheless, an excellent bowling performance against Kabul in yesterday's game would have instilled a great sense of confidence in Nangarhar.

Thus, with a crucial game on the cards, Leopards will look to continue their winning ways while moving a step closer to the semi-final birth.

Probable Playing XI for Nangarhar Leopards: Anton Devcich, Johnson Charles, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Imran Janat, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Ben Cutting (C), Rahmat Shah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammad Naveed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Zahir Khan.

Match Prediction

With a great sense of batting combination and some decent bowling lineup, Nangarhar Leopards are expected to take the upper hand in today's game.

Scenario 1: Kandahar Knights batting first

Predicted Score: 145-150

Scenario 2: Nangarhar Leopards batting first

Predicted Score: 165-170

Final Prediction: Nangarhar Leopards move a step closer to the knockout stages.