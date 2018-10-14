APL 2018 Match 14, Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan: Preview, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 91 // 14 Oct 2018, 00:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Balkh Legends will look to add one more win to their tally

Sunday is expected to a treat for cricket fans with a doubleheader on the cards. Confident Balkh Legends will come up against a tipsy-topsy Kabul Zwanan for the first match of the day. The last time these two teams met, the former won the match convincingly by eight wickets.

With Kabul eager to get back to their winning ways and with Balkh eager to continue their winning run, the match is expected to be a hard-fought affair.

APL 2018 - Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan, Match 14 Details:

Match Date: 14 October 2018, Sunday

Match Time: 12:00 PM GMT, 5:30 PM IST, 4:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Balkh Legends

Balkh Legends have almost confirmed their semi-final birth after having won four of their first five encounters. They have fared exceedingly well under the captaincy of Mohammad Nabi and are expected to be a team to beat in the upcoming matches.

With a potent base of overseas players which include the likes of Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Ryan ten Doeschate and Ravi Bopara, Balkh happens to be one of the best batting units among all the other sides. Their premier batsman Gayle hasn't fired yet in the tournament but despite that, they have fared brilliantly in the batting department which speaks volumes about their batting depth.

They possess a threatening bowling lineup as well. With the likes of Mirwais Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam and Qais Ahmed, they have one of the most versatile bowling departments. With a highly balanced team, they are favorites to win the maiden APL title.

Thus, with an evenly poised team on the platter, Balkh Legends will look to continue their dominance in the tournament while moving a step closer to the knockout stages.

Probable Playing XI for Balkh Legends: Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Darwish Rasooli, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi (C), Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Mirwais Ashraf, Qais Ahmed, and Aftab Alam.

Kabul Zwanan

Meanwhile, Kabul Zwanan has had a decent run in the tournament thus far. To begin with, Kabul Zwanan were the favorites for the first season. However, some lapses in their team balance rerouted this argument as they failed to win matches which were expected to be won by them. Nonetheless, Kabul unquestionably still has the potential to be the table toppers.

Batting has been the forte ever since the start of the tournament for them. Kabul possesses some of the best men in the business which include the likes of Luke Ronchi, Laurie Evans, and Colin Ingram. In these three, they have got decent overseas support in the batting department.

However, Kabul Zwanan's bowling department lacks experience and match-winners. Their bowling has been a bit on and off which depends entirely upon Rashid Khan and Wayne Parnell. They have got some decent players, but inconsistency has cost them.

With an exceptional batting lineup and an inexperienced bowling lineup, Kabul Zwanan will look to get back to their winning ways, while also confirming their spot for the knockout stages.

Probable Playing XI for Kabul Zwanan: Hazratullah Zazai, Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Ingram, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (C), Muslim Musa, Wayne Parnell, Farid Ahmed, and Zamir Khan.

Match Prediction

With an overpowering batting lineup and versatile bowling department, Balkh Legends are expected to add one more match in their tally of wins in the tournament. Besides, Kabul's in-efficacious bowling might help the cause for Balkh in the game.

Scenario 1: Balkh Legends batting first

Predicted Score: 180-185

Scenario 2: Kabul Zwanan batting first

Predicted Score: 165-175

Final Prediction: Balkh Legends continue their winning ways.