APL 2018 Match 20, Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers: Preview, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

So, we are all set for the last day of the league matches. Kabul Zwanan and Paktia Panthers will come up against each other for the final league match. Thus, the second match of the doubleheader Thursday, Kabul-Paktia, is expected to bring a lot of sizzling performances for the cricket fans.

Besides, there will be no pressure on any of the teams whatsoever as to the result of the game will bring no drastic changes in the points table.

APL 2018 - Kabul Zwanan vs Paktia Panthers, Match 20 Details:

Match Date: 18 October 2018, Thursday

Match Time: 4:00 PM GMT, 9:30 PM IST, 8:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Kabul Zwanan

Kabul Zwanan has had an exciting tournament under the leadership of Rashid Khan. They kicked-off their tournament on a winning note. However, they lost their way in the middle as they had to face a series of losses. But, Kabul managed to come back to the fray with some good performance against Kandahar Knights in their last game, eventually qualifying for the semifinals.

Right from the start of the tournament, Kabul Zwanan has possessed a scintillating batting lineup which includes the likes of Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram, Hazratullah Zazai, and Laurie Evans. Kabul seems to have unsullied batting strength with plenty of performers in their side.

However, their bowling hasn't followed the same story. Zwanan's bowlers have grappled considerably to find the right levels of inconsistency with the white cherry. Besides, a lack of experience has also hit them on many occasions. But, coming to the end of the league stage, they seemed to have found their right balance with the ball.

Thus, with quality batting lineup, Kabul Zwanan will look to dominate Paktia Panthers in today's game.

Probable Playing XI for Kabul Zwanan: Luke Ronchi (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Ingram, Afsar Zazai, Laurie Evans, Yousan Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (C), Wayne Parnell, Fareed Ahmad, and Zahir Shehzad.

Paktia Panthers

Meanwhile, Paktia Panthers have prospered excellently under the captaincy of Mohammad Shahzad. With four wins from their last seven games, Paktia Panthers are currently at the second position in the points table.

Alike Kabul, Paktia Panthers also possess immense batting strength. Bridged with decent overseas support, they have an abundance of national talent. Thus, with the likes of Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, and Sikandar Raza, they seemed to be settled in their batting department.

On the other, their bowling has been no different. Paktia Panthers have possessed a good crop of overseas and national bowlers which make them one of the best bowling lineups in the tournament.

Thus, with an evenly balanced team, Paktia Panthers will look to get back to their winning ways after a rare off loss in their previous game against Kandahar Knights.

Probable Playing XI for Paktia Panthers: Mohammad Shahzad (C & WK), Fazal Rahman Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Cameron Delport, Callum Macloed, Samiuulah Shenwari, Seekkuge Prasanna, Tahir Khan, Isuru Udana, Yousuf Zazai, and Zia Rahman.

Match Prediction

With nicely poised teams on both the sides, the Kabul-Paktia encounter is expected to be a treat for cricket fans. Kabul looks strong on batting fold. Besides, with an improvement in their bowling department, Kabul Zwanan looks on a stronger front than Paktia Panthers. Thus, Kabul Zwanan is expected to continue their winning run with a win in today's game.

Expected top performers for Kabul Zwanan: Hazratullah Zazai, Luke Ronchi, and Laurie Evans.

Expected top performers for Paktia Panthers: Cameron Delport, Isuru Udana, and Zia Rahman.

Final Prediction: Considering their form, Kabul Zwanan is expected to win the encounter against Paktia Panthers.