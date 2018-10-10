APL 2018 Match 7, Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers: Probable XI and Match Prediction

A confident Balkh Legends, and returning to form Paktia Panthers will face each other in the seventh match of the APL 2018. Both Balkh and Paktia will be coming off from a win in their previous encounters against Kandahar and Nangarhar respectively.

The temperature in Sharjah will be clocking around the 30 degree Celsius mark with the humidity levels hovering around 37 percent. Thus, it is expected to be a great game tonight with evenly matched teams and pleasant weather.

APL 2018 - Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers, Match 7 Details:

Match Date: 10 October 2018, Wednesday

Match Time: 4:00 PM GMT, 9:30 PM IST, 8:00 PM local

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Team News

The good news coming in from Sharjah is that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, is all set to make his APL debut in today's game. Gayle will be playing his first game of the season for Balkh Legends which will only boost the Legends.

Balkh Legends

Balkh Legends have had a dream start to the tournament after having won both of their opening encounters. They are the only team to have won both of their opening matches.

Mohammad Nabi has wonderfully led Balkh Legends in the tournament so far. Under the captaincy of Nabi, Legends have seemed to be immaculate with almost no mistakes made.

Their batting has panned out beautifully with great balance in all the departments. With Colin Munro and Usman Ghani at the top and Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara and Nabi in the middle, Balkh's batting looks full of power.

Meanwhile, their bowling has been no different with plenty of bowling options in the middle. With the likes of Nabi, Gulbadin, Aftab, and Laughlin, Balkh has plenty of match-winning options with the ball. Gulbadin has turned out to be their essential bowler who starred for them in their previous encounter.

Thus, with everything sorted, Balkh will look to continue their winning ways by conquering Paktia in tonight's encounter.

Probable Playing XI for Balkh Legends: Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Usman Ghani, Ryan ten Doeschate, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (C), Gulbadin Naib, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Ben Laughlin, Mirwais Ashraf, and Aftab Alam.

Paktia Panthers

Meanwhile, Paktia Panthers have been doing a decent job under the tutelage of Mohammad Shahzad. The captain has been leading from the front and will hope the local players to join him as well. Although some of their local players have failed to make their mark, the overseas players have done a decent job for Paktia.

Batting seems to be the strength for Paktia with the equals of Shahzad, Delport, Afridi, Samiullah Shenwari, and Raza in their camp. Thus, once again the onus will be on Shahzad and his batting contingent in tonight's game against Balkh.

On the other hand, their bowling lacks a bit of experience. Afridi has been their pick of the bowlers in the tournament so far. Nonetheless, Paktia has fared decently in their bowling department if not brilliantly.

Hence, come the game against Balkh, Panthers will look to continue their decent batting performance with an improved show in the bowling department.

Probable Playing XI for Paktia Panthers: Mohammad Shahzad (C & WK), Ihsanullah Janat, Cameron Delport, Sikandar Raza, Samiullah Shenwari, Shahid Afridi, Isuru Udana, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Yousuf Zazai, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Match Prediction

Considering the reliability factor and overall balance of the sides, Balkh Legends are expected to continue their winning run in the tournament under the captaincy of Nabi. Moreover, Gayle's addition will prove to be the catalyst for Balkh in today's game.

Scenario 1: Balkh Legends batting first

Predicted Score: 195-200

Scenario 2: Paktia Panthers batting first

Predicted Score: 175-180

Final Prediction: Balkh Legends end up on the winning side