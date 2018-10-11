APL 2018 Match 8, Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights: Probable XI and Match Prediction

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 77 // 11 Oct 2018, 07:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kabul has done extremely well under the tutelage of Rashid Khan

All set for a doubleheader today? Kabul Zwanan and Kandahar Knights will lock horns in the first match of the day. Kabul will be entering the encounter with a lot of confidence after having won their previous game against Nangarhar Leopards.

Meanwhile, Kandahar Knights will be coming off from a small break after having lost both of their opening encounters. Thus, with a hot day on the cards, the Kabul-Kandahar encounter is expected to be a well fought one with the latter eager to open their account.

APL 2018 - Kabul Zwanan vs Kandahar Knights, Match 8 Details:

Match Date: 11 October 2018, Thursday

Match Time: 12:00 PM GMT, 5:30 PM IST, 4:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Kabul Zwanan

Kabul Zwanan came back to the fray with a fantastic win against Nangarhar Leopards in their previous encounter. The win against Nangarhar has put Zwanan in a commanding position in the tournament. The captain, Rashid Khan, has been leading them from the front with some all-round performances on the platter.

Kabul has one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament. With the likes of Luke Ronchi, Laurie Evans, and Colin Ingram, Zwanan possess some decent overseas support. Besides, with Rashid chipping in with some runs, the batting looks solid.

With a target of 189 ahead of them, Zwanan chased down the total in just a touch below 18 overs which speaks volumes about their quality batting. It was Hazratullah Zazai's wonderful knock of 124 that helped Kabul to chase down a stiff target of 189.

On the other hand, Kabul has struggled considerably on their bowling front. No target seems to be safe for Kabul's bowlers. Barring Rashid Khan and Javed Ahmadi, every other bowler has had a poor run in the tournament so far.

Interestingly, Wayner Parnell, their chief fast bowler, has failed to deliver goods for them. Hence, their bowling seems to be on a weaker side for sure.

Thus, coming off from a win in their previous game, Kabul will look to maintain their winning momentum with an improved performance in the bowling department.

Probable Playing XI for Kabul Zwanan: Luke Ronchi (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Javed Ahmadi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan (C), Wayne Parnell, Farid Ahmed, Nijat Masood, and Zahir Shehzad.

Kandahar Knights

Meanwhile, Kandahar Knights led by Ashgar Afghan, have had a sorry run at the tournament so far. So much so that, Kandahar has been the only team to have lost both of their opening matches.

Kandahar Knights have a pretty much decent batting unit which includes the equals of Brendon McCullum, Ashgar Afghan, Paul Stirling, Karim Janat, and Kevin o Brien. However, lack of fireworks from their reputed overseas players has made the job difficult for Kandahar.

Moreover, Karim Sadiq's failures have made the job tougher for Knights in the batting department. Nonetheless, some decent support from their top order could make the job easier for Knights.

Kandahar has been same on the bowling front as well. To be fair enough, their bowling looks good to go with plenty of bowling options in their bank. Their only concern has been Tymal Mills' inefficacy with the ball. Thus, we could see Taskin Ahmed replacing Mills in today's game.

Hence, after having a decent amount of break, Kandahar will look to register their first win in the tournament.

Probable Playing XI for Kandahar Knights: Brendon McCullum, Paul Stirling, Karim Sadiq (WK), Ashgar Afghan (C), Karim Janat, Kevin O Brien, Najibullah Zadran, Taskin Ahmed, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, and Waqar Salamkheil.

Match Prediction

Although Kabul Zwanan looks to be on an upper hand, it will be Kandahar Knights who will register first win of the tournament today. With plenty of match-winners in their side, Knights could turn the table on their side in today's game.

Scenario 1: Kabul Zwanan batting first

Predicted Score: 175-180

Scenario 2: Kandahar Knights batting first

Predicted Score: 165-170

Final Prediction: The prediction is that Kandahar Knights will register their first win of the tournament so far.