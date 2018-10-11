APL 2018 Match 9, Nangarhar Leopards vs Balkh Legends: Probable XI and Match Prediction

Balkh Legends will look to get back to their winning ways

Nangarhar Leopards and Balkh Legends will come out against each other for the second match of the day. Both the teams will be entering the encounter with a loss in their previous games against Kabul and Paktia respectively.

Thus, with pleasant weather on offer and evenly balanced teams, tonight's game between Nangarhar and Balkh is expected to be a close fought affair.

APL 2018 - Nangarhar Leopards vs Balkh Legends, Match 9 Details:

Match Date: 11 October 2018, Thursday

Match Time: 4:00 PM GMT, 9:30 PM IST, 8:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Nangarhar Leopards

Nangarhar Leopards kicked-off their campaign with a win in their opening encounter against Kandahar Knights.

However, post the win against Kandahar, Leopards have had sorry run in the tournament so far after having their previous two encounters.

Nangarhar has been a decent batting unit with some famous names in their batting line-up. With the likes of Anton Devcich, Najeeb Tarakai, Andre Russell, and Ben Cutting, their batting department looks more or less settled.

On the other hand, their bowling looks good as well. However, in the last two games, their bowlers have failed considerably to defend the total which will surely be a matter of concern for Ben Cutting while going into today's game against Balkh Legends.

Thus, Nangarhar will look to get back to their winning ways with an improved all-round performance against Balkh Legends in tonight's game.

Probable Playing XI for Nangarhar Leopards: Najeeb Tarakai, Anton Devcich, Rahmat Shah, Andre Russell, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shafiqullah Shafiq (WK), Ben Cutting (C), Mitchell McClenaghan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Zahir Khan.

Balkh Legends

Meanwhile, Balkh Legends would be hoping to regain their menacing form in the game against Nangarhar Leopards.

Balkh had a decent start to the league with two wins from their first two games of the tournament. Nonetheless, they failed to maintain their winning ways as they lost to Paktia Panthers in yesterday's game.

Legends possess one of the strongest batting departments amongst all the other teams. With the equals of Colin Munro, Usman Ghani, Chris Gayle, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Nabi, they have immaculate batting combination.

Barring the match against Paktia, their bowling has been threatening as well. With Nabi and Gulbadin at their peak, they have exceptional strength in the bowling department.

Thus, with evenly balanced side, Balkh will be looking to forward to gaining their winning momentum back in today's encounter against Nangarhar Leopards.

Probable Playing XI for Balkh Legends: Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, Usman Ghani, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (C), Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Mirwais Ashraf, and Aftab Alam.

Match Prediction

Both the teams look evenly poised. However, Balkh Legends are expected to come out on top in today's game between Nangarhar and Balkh.

Scenario 1: Nangarhar Leopards batting first

Predicted Score: 165-170

Scenario 2: Balkh Legends batting first

Predicted Score: 175-180

Final Prediction: Balkh Legends end up on the winning side.