Afghanistan Premier League 2018 - Statistical highlights of the inaugural edition

Balkh Legends emerged as champions in the inaugural edition of Afghanistan Premier League. In a one-sided final, they thrashed Rashid Khan-led Kabul Zwanan by 4-wickets. Qais Ahmad's brilliant spell of leg-spin ensured that the strong batting line-up of Balkh Legends had to chase only 133.

Parnell gave Kabul Zwanan the perfect start with the ball with couple of strikes in the first over by removing both Munro and Rasooli. But Gayle's quickfire fifty ensured the maiden title for Balkh Legends. Qais Ahmad was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his 5-wicket haul.

Rashid Khan won Player of the Tournament for his pyrotechnics

Here is the complete list of all the awardees :

Rashid Khan adjudged Player of the Tournament

Darwish Rasooli named Emerging Player of the Tournament

Mohammad Shahzad declared as Emerging Player of the Tournament

Isuru Udana adjudged Bowler of the Tournament

Hazratullah Zazai won Catch of the Tournament

As the inaugural season of APl came to an end, we'll have a look at some statistical highlights from the tournament.

Stats

---> Mohammad Shahzad was the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He cored 344 runs in just 9 innings at 43 with a strike rate of 174.62

---> Isuru Udana was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He took 17 wickets in just 8 matches at an average of 14.41 and strike rate of 11.29, the best in the league.

---> 5.97 - Economy of Karim Janat, best for a bowler with minimum of 50 balls in the tournament.

---> 27 - Most number of sixes for a single player in the entire tournament. Both Chris Gayle and Mohammad Shahzad had 27 each. Gayle took just 7 innings while Shahzad hit them in 9 innings.

---> 34 - Fours hit by Hazratullah Zazai, the most for any player in the league.

---> 2 - No. of five-wicket hauls in the season. Qais Ahmad scalped 5 in the final whereas Ben Cutting of Nangarhar Leopards took 5-28 against Kandahar Knights.

---> 1 - Hazratullah's hundred against Nangarhar Leopard is the only ton in the entire tournament.

---> 112 - Ben Cutting-Hashmatullah Shahidi's partnership is the fourth highest 6th wicket partnership in T20 format. It is also highest for the 6th or lower wickets in Twenty20s in Sharjah.

---> Chris Gayle completed 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

---> Hazratullah Zazai with his 6-sixes in an over against Balkh Legend's Mazari became only the sixth person to do so in all forms of cricket. Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Whiteley have achieved this feat before.