APL 2018, Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers: Probable XI and match prediction

Balkh Legends will look to continue their winning ways

All set for the weekend? So, here we are with yet another doubleheader on the cards. The table toppers, Balkh Legends, and Paktia Panthers will come up against each other in the first match of the day.

With evenly poised teams on offer, the encounter between Balkh and Paktia is expected to be a close fought affair with both of the teams competing hard to make it to the top of the points table.

APL 2018 - Balkh Legends vs Paktia Panthers, Match 12 Details:

Match Date: 13 October 2018, Saturday

Match Time: 12:00 PM GMT, 5:30 PM IST, 4:00 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Balkh Legends

Balkh Legends have had fared excellently under the captaincy of Mohammad Nabi. Having won three of their first four encounters, Legends are at the second spot in the points table just below Paktia Panthers.

Having proven match-winners like Chris Gayle, Colin Munro, and Ryan ten Doeschate, Balkh boasts to be one of the best batting departments among the other teams. Thus, with decent overseas support, Balkh's batting department is full of power ahead of today's game.

On the other hand, their bowling has been doing wonders as well. With plenty of bowling options up their sleeve, Legends have been more than good with the ball. Besides, the advent of Mirwais Ashraf will make the job easier for Nabi.

Thus, with immaculate team balance, Balkh will look to strengthen their grip in the tournament while moving a step closer towards the knockout stages.

Probable Playing XI for Balkh Legends: Chris Gayle, Usman Ghani, Colin Munro, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Mohammad Nabi (C), Gulbadin Naib, Mirwais Ashraf, Qais Ahmed, and Aftab Alam.

Paktia Panthers

Meanwhile, Paktia Panthers have had a decent run in the tournament under the tutelage of Mohammad Shahzad. Paktia lost their opening match, but from then on they have managed to win each game which has put them on the top of the points table.

With the equals of Shahzad, Sikandar Raza, Cameron Delport, and Ihsanullah Janat, Paktia has a powering batting lineup which could unsettle any opposition on their day.

To be fair enough, their bowlers have been excellent in the tournament as well. They were quite successful in defending a total as low as 127 in the previous game against Kandahar Knights. Thus, Shahzad will be expecting a similar kind of performance in today's game as well.

Hence, with decent batting and bowling, Paktia will look to challenge Balkh in today's game.

Probable Playing XI for Paktia Panthers: Mohammad Shahzad (C & WK), Ihsanullah Janat, Cameron Delport, Samiullah Shenwari, Sikandar Raza, Rahmanullah Garbaz, Shahid Afridi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Isuru Udana, Yamin Ahmadzai, and Zia-ur-Rahman.

Match Prediction

With evenly matched teams on the platter, the encounter between Balkh Legends and Paktia Panthers is expected to go down to the wire. However, with immense strength in their batting and bowling lineup, Balkh Legends are presumed to be on the winning side.

Scenario 1: Balkh Legends batting first

Predicted Score: 180-185

Scenario 2: Paktia Panthers batting first

Predicted Score: 175-180

Final Prediction: Balkh Legends continuing their winning run.