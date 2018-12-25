×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Are the Indian selectors playing the game of musical chairs in the Indian T20I squad?

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
255   //    25 Dec 2018, 17:31 IST

Dhoni is back with a bang
Dhoni is back with a bang

The Indian squad for T20I series against New Zealand has been announced. On a plain reading of the squad, one would get the feeling that the selectors have once again played the game of musical chairs by moving, shuffling and rearranging the players from one position to another.

By shuffling the players around, the selectors have made an attempt to figure out who would take over for whom.

Changes in the T20 squad

Players in: - M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, and Hardik Pandya

Players out: - Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, and Umesh Yadav

The anomalies of the T20I squad are listed below:

The peculiar case of M.S. Dhoni

MS Dhoni was dropped for the T20I series against the West Indies and Australia. Now he is back again in the squad as the third wicket-keeper after Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. 

When Dhoni was first dropped from the T20I squad against the West Indies, it was a bolt from the blue for all his fans like me. The reason attributed to his omission was to pave the way for youngsters to stake their claim in the shortest version of the game.

Advertisement

If that was the case, what exactly has transpired between then and now which necessitated the return of Dhoni into the T20I squad?

When Dhoni was first dropped from the T20I squad, the general consensus was that Dhoni had played his last innings for India in T20I. If the selectors had any intention of going back to Dhoni, they should not have dropped him in the first place.

In Dhoni’s absence, his alternatives Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have done reasonably well to retain their places in the squad. 

Dinesh Karthik scored a match-winning 31 not out against West Indies at Kolkata. Against Australia at Sydney, Karthik added 60 runs with Virat Kohli in 6 overs to win that game and level the series. In between, he scored 30 off 13 balls at Brisbane which very nearly won the game for India.

In Dhoni’s absence, Rishabh Pant made 58 against the West Indies at Chennai and along with Shikhar Dhawan saw India through. In this scenario, what is the requisite to bring back Dhoni?. Again, having selected Dhoni in the squad as the designated wicket-keeper, he should be in the playing XI at the cost of either Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant.

Besides, selecting 3 wicket-keepers in the squad is one too many. This would affect the balance of the squad and the player who is accommodated in the playing XI purely as a batsman will feel the pressure to perform.

Though no Indian fan in his right frame of mind would condemn Dhoni, his return defies logic. Perhaps during the West Indies and Australia series, Kohli might have missed Dhoni’s towering presence behind the wicket and his cricket acumen in demanding situations. If that is the case, it further emphasizes the fact that Dhoni should not have been dropped in the first place.

#2 The surprise retention of K.L Rahul and the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is unlucky to be left out
Shreyas Iyer is unlucky to be left out

After his century against England in Manchester, K.L. Rahul has scored only 111 runs in 7 innings. With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli firmly set at the top 3 batting positions, the usefulness of K.L. Rahul in the middle-order is limited. With the return of Kedar Jadhav in the squad who can roll his arm around, K.L. Rahul’s position is more vulnerable now.

As against K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer was in the squad for both the West Indies and Australia series but didn’t get a chance to play. Now he finds himself out of the team due to no fault of his.


#3  The other cases

Umesh Yadav’s case was somewhat better. After being in the team for the first T20I against the West Indies, he was ignored for the rest of the matches against the West Indies and Australia. Now he is not in the squad for the New Zealand tour. Perhaps this might be to accommodate all-rounder Hardik Pandya on his return from injury. 

Hardik Pandya's return would perk up the team balance
Hardik Pandya's return would perk up the team balance

Hardik Pandya’s return would definitely perk up the team balance.

As far as Kedar Jadhav’s inclusion is concerned, he is an all-around cricketer and should have been in the T20 squad much earlier. The only concern with Jadhav is his fitness levels.

The selectors are justified in dropping Manish Pandey after his repeated failures. Similarly, the exclusion of Washington Sundar is understandable since having 4 spinners in the squad on New Zealand wickets is a luxury. 

To sum up, if the selectors believe in using the T20 matches, where the stake is less, as an experimental ground to blood and assess fresh talent, they should go all the way in their endeavour and should not go back to experienced players.

Conversely, if the selectors decide to choose the best playing XI, then they should not drop the experienced player in the first place. The lack of clarity and consistency in selection criteria wouldn’t help the team’s cause.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 MS Dhoni
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
4 players who don't fit in the current Indian T20 squad
RELATED STORY
5 wicket-keepers MS Dhoni kept out of the Indian Team
RELATED STORY
Reports: Indian ODI squad for the Australia series to be...
RELATED STORY
5 debatable decisions taken by the current Indian selectors
RELATED STORY
7 players who were in the Indian Test squad in 2014 for...
RELATED STORY
5 surprises from the limited over squad selected
RELATED STORY
The tale of timid Indian tail: Can the Indian tail wag at...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the T20I Series
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as BCCI announce Indian squads for the...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian captains of the 21st century and their...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us