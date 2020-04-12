Arjun Tendulkar reveals his favourite PUBG Mobile player & team

Arjun Tendulkar reveals that playing PUBG Mobile is his favourite thing to do

The young pacer has been playing PUBG Mobile since the game's 2nd season.

Arjun Tendulkar recently held a Q&A session on his Instagram profile, where he was asked multiple questions regarding the PUBG Mobile game. The craze for PUBG Mobile is well known and a lot of cricketers, like MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal also spend their free time playing this popular battle royale game.

The left-arm fast bowler revealed that his favourite pastime is playing PUBG. Abhishek Sawant, a BCCI accredited Sports Physiotherapist, asked him when he is planning to stop playing PUBG, to which the young pacer replied, "never".

There were quite a few interesting questions encapsulating his favourite PUBG Mobile players and teams. Arjun revealed that his favourite PUBG Mobile players are Mortal and Dynamo, and he supports SouL and also watches Mortal's stream daily.

When one of his fans asked him to choose one player between Mortal and Dynamo, he said -

I am a huge fan of both of them and you can't compare because Mortal plays on mobile and Dynamo plays on an emulator and both of them are legends in their own field.

He also shared his views on ScOutOP's gameplay and said that he really likes his game. He is a big fan of PUBG Mobile and follows PUBG Mobile eSports closely, which is pretty evident from the fact that he is playing the game since the second season.

Mortal was pretty surprised when he came to know about Arjun Tendulkar's answer and thanked him while streaming live on YouTube.