Arjun Tendulkar's day out with Danielle Wyatt, Flintoff turns singer and more - Cricket News Today, August 7, 2018

Followers of the game have easy access to cricketers, thanks to the heavy involvement of social media in the daily lives of both players and fans. Even without an international game going on, there's always something happening in the world of cricket, even off the field.

In another part of our daily series of articles, we take a sneak-peek into the happenings of the cricketing world, both on the field and away from it.

Here's what was trending in the world of cricket today:

Badani hits out at racist comments

Badani (left) - Image credits: The Hindu

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani took to Twitter to hit out at the racism he has been subjected to for long. He revealed that he had been called 'Setu' all his life, and he found the term to be 'very racist' and 'extremely disrespectful'.

'Setu/Settu/Sedu refers to a Tamil slang, used to refer to 'Marwari' community, or in a broader sense, people from North India.

Have been called "Setu" all my life and I find it very racist.i dont remember calling anyone by their caste or religion. So why me. I find it extremely disrespectful. My parents have given me a beautiful name and it's only fair that I be called by that name and nothing else. — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 7, 2018

Badani isn't the only one - cricketers in the past have come out in the open and spoken out about the racial taunts they have been subjected to, increasing awareness on discrimination and garnering support from various quarters for the same.

Recently, Abhinav Mukund had taken to Twitter to speak about discrimination based on skin colour: "Fair isn't the only lovely or handsome. Ever since I was young, people's obsession with my skin colour has always been a mystery to me. Anyone who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades", he had said.

