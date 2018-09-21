Asia Cup 2018: 3 best bowling performances of Rashid Khan in ODIs so far

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 72 // 21 Sep 2018, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashid Khan has been unbelievable from the day he entered

Rashid Khan is definitely one of the most popular bowlers in today's cricket. The format of the game does not matter and all eyes are focused on the 20-year old whenever he is a part of the tournament.

The 20-year old has represented the country in 49 ODI matches since he made his debut in 2015 and went on to pick up 112 wickets in a very short span of time in the one-day internationals. He became the fastest bowler to 100 wickets in ODIs in March this year. He claimed it in just 44 matches.

With Asia Cup underway and Rashid Khan continuing his terrific form, both with the bat and the ball, now is the right time to take a look at three of his best bowling performances in the ODI cricket.

#3 5/24 vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Rashid Khan rattled through the batting line up

Afghanistan was pitted against Zimbabwe for a 5-matches ODI series in UAE. The series was tied one-apiece after the first two ODIs and the focus shifted to the third ODI. In the third ODI, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first.

Rashid Khan rattled through the batting lineup and torched them, picking up 5 wickets after conceding just 24 runs in 8.3 overs. The middle order batsmen had no answers for Rashid and he kept sending them back to the pavilion. The Zimbabwe team got bundled out for a mere 154 runs.

Afghanistan had no problems chasing this very paltry score and finished the game with 6-wickets remaining. Rashid Khan was presented the Man of the Match for single-handedly destroying the Zimbabwe batting lineup.

1 / 3 NEXT