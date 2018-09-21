Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 3 best bowling performances of Rashid Khan in ODIs so far

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Feature
72   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:08 IST

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast
Rashid Khan has been unbelievable from the day he entered

Rashid Khan is definitely one of the most popular bowlers in today's cricket. The format of the game does not matter and all eyes are focused on the 20-year old whenever he is a part of the tournament.

The 20-year old has represented the country in 49 ODI matches since he made his debut in 2015 and went on to pick up 112 wickets in a very short span of time in the one-day internationals. He became the fastest bowler to 100 wickets in ODIs in March this year. He claimed it in just 44 matches.

With Asia Cup underway and Rashid Khan continuing his terrific form, both with the bat and the ball, now is the right time to take a look at three of his best bowling performances in the ODI cricket.

#3 5/24 vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Rashid Khan rattled through the batting line up
Rashid Khan rattled through the batting line up

Afghanistan was pitted against Zimbabwe for a 5-matches ODI series in UAE. The series was tied one-apiece after the first two ODIs and the focus shifted to the third ODI. In the third ODI, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first.

Rashid Khan rattled through the batting lineup and torched them, picking up 5 wickets after conceding just 24 runs in 8.3 overs. The middle order batsmen had no answers for Rashid and he kept sending them back to the pavilion. The Zimbabwe team got bundled out for a mere 154 runs.

Afghanistan had no problems chasing this very paltry score and finished the game with 6-wickets remaining. Rashid Khan was presented the Man of the Match for single-handedly destroying the Zimbabwe batting lineup.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan Upcoming cricket stars Cricketers of the Week ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Afghanistan will win the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 3, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 2, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 6...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Celebrating the Afghan wonder kid, Rashid Khan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
ASIA CUP 2018 - Super Four, Match 2 Preview: Admirable...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Today
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Today
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us