3 highest scoring innings of Babar Azam in ODIs so far

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
409   //    17 Sep 2018, 22:01 IST

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Babar Azam has become the answer to Pakistan's batting woes

Babar Azam is currently one of the most popular cricket players. The right-hander made quite an impact on the game in relatively smaller career. Babar who made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 has become the most reliable batsman for Pakistan and the answer to their batting woes.

Azam has featured in 47 matches so far and scored 2006 runs at a breath-taking average of 54.22. He has slammed 8 centuries and 7 half-centuries, boasts a decent strike-rate of 85.76 in ODIs.

#3 120 vs West Indies, Sharjah, 2016

Pakistan v West Indies - One Day International
Babar Azam smashed West Indies bowlers all around the park

When West Indies played Pakistan in 2016, Babar Azam came up big in all 3 ODIs, scoring centuries as Pakistan swept the series, 3-0. In the first match at Sharjah, Pakistan were forced to bat first after losing the toss.

Babar Azam smashed West Indies bowlers all around the park and went on to score 120 off 131 balls, accompanied by 8 fours and 3 sixes. This was his maiden ODI century and has added crucial 99-runs for the 4th wicket with the skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed. Pakistan finished the innings with 284-9.

In reply, West Indies got bundled out for meager 175 runs, thanks to Mohammad Nawaz's 4/42. Babar was rightly adjudged the Man of the Match for his knock that helped Pakistan get to a decent total.

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
