Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Afghanistan will win the tournament

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
432   //    21 Sep 2018, 17:52 IST

Enter captio

Afghanistan have had a fantastic start in the 2018 Asia Cup with back to back victories against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They have played quite well in all the three departments- batting, bowling and fielding. Having put at least 250 runs on board in the two matches, the Afghan bowlers have comfortably defended it and have ripped apart the opposition's batting order too easily.

Having reached the Super Four stage, the Afghan players will look to keep up their momentum and play their best in order to beat the other three teams. With star bowler Rashid Khan in their side, they certainly have the capability to upset big teams and lift the 2018 Asia Cup trophy.

Let us have a look at the three reasons as to why Afghanistan will win the 2018 Asia Cup.

#3 Strong bowling attack

Enter captio

Afghanistan's bowling attack have been at the top of their game so far in the tournament. Their strength is their spin bowling attack consisting of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, who have bowled quite accurately and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

The seam attack consisting of Aftab Alam and Gulbadin Naib too have picked up wickets in this Asia Cup, bowled a perfect line and length, haven't given away easy runs to the opposition and hence have perfectly complimented the spin bowlers.

Due to their formidable bowling attack, Afghanistan have dismissed their opponents Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their first two matches for 119 and 158 runs respectively. Hence, other teams in the Super Four stage of the tournament will have to watch out for the young Afghan bowlers and play them cautiously.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan Mujeeb ur Rahman
Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why Afghanistan might surprise everyone
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 3, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons Sri Lanka's exit should not...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup Team Update: Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
ASIA CUP 2018 - Super Four, Match 2 Preview: Admirable...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh and Afghanistan through to the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 2, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 124/2 (27.2 ov)
LIVE
India need 50 runs to win from 22.4 overs
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 91/1 (22.0 ov)
LIVE
Pakistan need 167 runs to win from 28.0 overs
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us