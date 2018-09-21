Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Afghanistan will win the tournament

Afghanistan have had a fantastic start in the 2018 Asia Cup with back to back victories against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They have played quite well in all the three departments- batting, bowling and fielding. Having put at least 250 runs on board in the two matches, the Afghan bowlers have comfortably defended it and have ripped apart the opposition's batting order too easily.

Having reached the Super Four stage, the Afghan players will look to keep up their momentum and play their best in order to beat the other three teams. With star bowler Rashid Khan in their side, they certainly have the capability to upset big teams and lift the 2018 Asia Cup trophy.

Let us have a look at the three reasons as to why Afghanistan will win the 2018 Asia Cup.

#3 Strong bowling attack

Afghanistan's bowling attack have been at the top of their game so far in the tournament. Their strength is their spin bowling attack consisting of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, who have bowled quite accurately and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

The seam attack consisting of Aftab Alam and Gulbadin Naib too have picked up wickets in this Asia Cup, bowled a perfect line and length, haven't given away easy runs to the opposition and hence have perfectly complimented the spin bowlers.

Due to their formidable bowling attack, Afghanistan have dismissed their opponents Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their first two matches for 119 and 158 runs respectively. Hence, other teams in the Super Four stage of the tournament will have to watch out for the young Afghan bowlers and play them cautiously.

