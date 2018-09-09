Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Mustafizur Rahman can be the best bowler

Saif Hasnat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 152 // 09 Sep 2018, 16:32 IST

The biggest cricketing festival for the top cricket playing nations of Asia is just in the corner. 14th edition of Asia Cup is only 6 days away to take the field in UAE. All the Test playing nations of the continent will play in this tournament and Hong Kong will join them also as they won the Asia Cup qualifier recently.

Asia Cup is a stage, that will give you a golden chance to be a witness of incredible performances by the best cricketers in the world. Every Asian team have more than one cricketer who can make you satisfied with his cricketing skill set. Such as, Bangladesh have Mustafizur Rahman. The left-handed pacer can even be the best bowler of the tournament.

Mustafiz started off his career back in 2015 when he outplayed India, taking 11 wickets during his first couple of ODIs. He has been flourished as a potential prospect for Bangladesh cricket during his IPL stint in 2016 when he was selected as best emerging player of the contest. Here we have found some reasons why Mustafiz can be the best bowler of Asia Cup.

#3 Mustafizur is best when the wickets are flat

Wickets of Bangladesh are traditionally flat. Mustafiz can transact his skills better on this kind of wickets. The stats back up this claim as the left-handed pacer took all of his five-for in the home backyard, and 33 out his 56 career scalps been notched up in the home ground as well. It is not an easy task for the batsmen to play against Mustafiz in flat wickets.

This factor is enough to make admirers of Mustafiz upbeat ahead of Asia Cup. Because wickets of UAE are also traditionally flat. It can help bowlers like Mustafiz who are widely depended on cutter-like deliveries.

Despite not playing for the national team in UAE yet, Mustafiz can make serious damage to the batting lines of Asian teams.

#2 He is in the expected form

Due to several injury problems, the form of Mustafiz has been affected badly. But now, Mustafiz had a long time to recover from the damages. He proved his form in the limited over matches during West Indies tour of Bangladesh.

The left-handed bowler bagged 13 wickets only in six matches. He was the second best bowler after Mashrafe Mortaza during the three ODIs against Carribeans as he took 5 scalps, while in the T2I series he bagged another 8.

Mustafiz is eager to bring his golden form in Asia Cup too. He insisted ahead of the tournament that, he is going to execute his cutters as the way that was never before.

#1 The southpaw is fittest unlike any other period of his career

It is always a source of worry for Bangladesh team management ahead of any international campaign whether Mustafiz is fit to play or not. The good news regarding this hesitation is that the pacer is fully fit to feature in the Asia Cup.

Mustafiz was suffering from viral fever before leaving off to UAE. But, doctors of Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed his full fitness to carry on. Mustafiz had more injury concerns over the last few months, but before heading into the Asia Cup, he is free from that headache.

So the fittest Mustafiz can run for fulfilling the hopes that have grown around him. What his effort will result in is unknown, but he is fit enough to make Bangladesh fans optimistic.