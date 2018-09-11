Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Tamim Iqbal can be the best batsman

The Asia Cup, the biggest cricketing festival of Asia is all set to be played in UAE from 15 to 28 September. All five of Test-playing nations of the continent will play in this event, and Hong Kong will also join them as they won the Asia Cup qualifier.

In the prestigious tournament, Asian cricket fraternity will keep eyes on some players who can be the best of their categories. Bangladesh superstar Tamim Iqbal surely one of them who can finish the tournament as the best batsman. Tamim is one of the players who played a central role to establish Bangladesh as a strong ODI contester.

Here we found some reasons why Tamim can make his name more famous in the Asian Cricket playing memorable cricket in Asia Cup:

#3 He is fit and raring to go

The top run scorer for Bangladesh in every format of the game, Tamim Iqbal, was suffering from an injury on his finger. There was a hairline fracture on his finger that occurred during a practice session, and that made him uncertain about the upcoming event.

But before heading into the Asia Cup, Tamim Iqbal was announced fit by the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s physicians thus he becomes ready to show his batting talent once again in a big stage like Asia Cup.

Tamim Iqbal can smash oppositions to smithereens when he is fully fit, and this is one of the reasons why you can have the belief to see him as the best batsman of Asia Cup after the tournament had finished.

#2 Vast experience of playing in UAE

Most of the Bangladeshi players have no experience to play in the soil of UAE. But, Tamim Iqbal is not one of them as he played 16 T20 matches during his stint with PSL team Peshawar Zalmi.

Tamim scored two fifties for the Zalmis and won two MOM awards for them as well. This sort of experience will surely help his batting in the upcoming tournament.

Not only Tamim Iqbal, but the other Bangladeshi batsmen can be beneficiaries of his UAE-experience. And of course, this is another reason why Tamim can make a good mark in the battle for the crown of excellence of Asian Cricket.

#1 He is in the desired form

Tamim Iqbal one of the best Asian batsmen in ODIs during the last 12 months. He scored 562 runs in an average of 80.28 just playing 9 matches during this period. During the mentioned time, he scored two centuries and half-centuries.

In the last series that Bangladesh played against West Indies, Tamim played the main role for visitors to win both of limited-over series. He scored two centuries in three ODIs and hit a fifty in T20Is. Tamim started off his career as a big hitter. But over the years he changed his batting, and now, he is the anchor of Bangladesh batting line. This is what that the southpaw always wanted to be.

His recent form and the new mindset can make him roar in the Asia Cup. Despite playing two finals, Bangladesh never won the tournament. But this time around, things can be changed if Tamim plays according to his ability.