Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan knockout Sri Lanka with a crushing 91 runs win

Sri Lanka knocked out of Asia Cup 2018

Afghanistan produced a dominating performance by knocking out Sri Lanka in the 3rd match of Unimoni Asia Cup, crushing them by 91 runs in the game played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday. A good batting performance by Afghanistan batsmen helped them post a competitive total of 249 and the Afghan spinners put pressure on the Sri Lankan batsmen to bowl them out cheaply.

Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai won the toss and decided to bat first. Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah started with positive intent, scoring 45 runs in the first 10 overs. Akila Dananjaya got the breakthrough dismissing Mohammad Shahzad for 34. Both Afghanistan openers added 57 runs for the opening wicket.

Ihsanullah and Rahmat Shah consolidated the innings with a 50-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Dhananjaya got the wicket of Ihsanullah for 45. Shehan Jayasuriya took the wicket of Afghanistan captain Stanikzai for 1. Rahmat Shah reached his half century off 63 balls. Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi added 80 runs for the 4th wicket. Rahmat Shah was dismissed after a well made 72.

The Sri Lankan bowlers made a comeback in the death overs by picking wickets at regular intervals. Rashid Khan scored quick fire 13 off 6 balls. Sri Lanka bowled out Afghanistan for 249 in 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Thisara Perera was the pick of bowlers with 5 for 55, Akila Danajaya took 2 for 39, Lasith Malinga, Chameera and Shehan Jayasuriya picked 1 wicket each.

Chasing a total of 250 runs to win, Sri Lanka didn't get off to the start they wanted as Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Kusal Mendis on the 2nd ball of the innings. Upul Tharanga and Dhananjaya de Silva steadied the innings and scored 42 runs in the first 10 overs. Dhananjaya was run out for 23. Both Dhananjaya and Tharanga added 54 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Kusal Perera and Upul Tharanga added 32 runs for the third wicket. Sri Lanka lost 2 quick wickets in succession to leave Sri Lanka at 88 for 4. Captain Mathews and Shehan Jayasuriya added 20 runs for the 5th wicket before a poor running between the wickets got the better of Shehan for 14.

Mathews and Thisara Perera tried to steady the innings with a 35 run stand for the 6th wicket. Mathews played a poor stroke for 22 to leave Sri Lanka at 143 for 6. Thisara Perera was the top scorer with 28. Afghanistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 158 in 41.2 overs. For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan picked 2 wickets each.

With this loss, Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the tournament. Bangladesh and Afghanistan have qualified for Super 4 from Group B.

India will play its first match of the tournament against Hong Kong in match number 4 at Dubai.