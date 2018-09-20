Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you might have missed in Afghanistan's innings

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
183   //    20 Sep 2018, 21:01 IST

Abu Hider had an eventful ODI debut
Abu Hider had an eventful ODI debut

After winning the toss, the Afghanistan captain had no hesitation in deciding to bat first in what is essentially a dead rubber between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Abu Dhabi. With both sides keen on preparing for the Super Four, this was nothing more than a dress rehearsal for that.

Afghanistan didn't get off to a great start but Mohammad Shahzad tried to steady the ship before he fell for 37. A fifty from Hashmatullah Shahidi and a late cameo from Rashid Khan, who finished with an unbeaten 57 off just 32 balls and Gulbadin Naib's 42* helped Afghanistan post 255/7 in their 50 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan was the star with the ball for Bangladesh as he finished with figures of 10-1-42-4 while debutant Abu Hider also had a good outing as he ended with 2/50.

Here are 3 things you might have missed in Afghanistan's innings:

Debutant has a dream start before going off the field

It is not every day that you make your debut for your country. Although 22-year-old left-arm pacer Abu Hider had already made his debut for his country, he had only featured in T20Is. This was his first ODI appearance for Bangladesh.

Coming in place of the more experienced Mustafizur Rahman, there was certainly plenty of pressure on the 22-year-old to come up trumps with the ball. After being hit for back-to-back boundaries, he did just that as he picked up his maiden ODI wicket off the fourth ball that he delivered.

After three overs, he had already picked up two wickets and managed to get off to a great start. He even took a brilliant catch at long on to get rid of the dangerous Mohammad Shahzad in the 20th over of the innings. And that is where the trouble began for the 22-year-old. Despite taking a brilliant catch, he landed awkwardly and looked to have injured his leg.

He went off to the field but thankfully for Bangladesh, he came back and bowled again as he finished with figures of 2/50.

Mohammad Shahzad struggling with his running between the wickets

Many say that cricket is a game for the young but the success of plenty of veteran campaigners show that that isn't always the case. Perhaps a more accurate description would be that cricket is a game for the fittest.

And that was certainly the case early in the Afghanistan innings as opener Mohammad Shahzad struggled with the running between the wickets. He has never been the fittest cricketers but in the heat of Abu Dhabi, he was huffing and puffing and struggling to complete quick singles and twos.

There were even times when an extra run wasn't taken because Shahzad couldn't complete the runs.

Rashid gives Afghanistan the perfect birthday present

Usually, it is the birthday boy/girl who receives presents but on the day that he is no longer a teenager, Rashid Khan gave the perfect present for Afghanistan as he scored his third ODI fifty to help Afghanistan post what could be a match-winning total.

Coming in to bat at No.9 with the score at 160/7, Rashid Khan's 31-ball fifty turned what could have been a par total in one that could well be a match-winning one. Initially, it was the running between the wickets, but towards the end, he turned on the style and helped his side comfortably cross 250 and give himself a fifty on his birthday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mohammad Shahzad Rashid Khan
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
