Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical Analysis

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Stats
108   //    21 Sep 2018, 12:43 IST

Afghanistan Cricket Team crushed Bangladesh to top their group
Afghanistan Cricket Team crushed Bangladesh to top their group

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs to continue their form from the match against Sri Lanka. Birthday boy Rashid Khan starred in Afghanistan's victory with both bat and ball to grab the 'Man of the Match' award.

While batting first, Afghanistan posted a decent total of 255/7 on the board with some heroics from Rashid during the end of their innings. Chasing 256, Bangladesh were missing out on the services of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim which was displayed in their batting as they bundled out for a paltry 119.

Here is the statistical analysis of the match along with some of the records break and made:

1 – Rashid Khan became the first player to score a fifty and take more than one wicket on birthday in an ODI game.

1 – Rashid Khan’s six during his fifty is the only six that was scored during this game.

1 – This was Bangladesh’s maiden international match in Abu Dhabi.

2 – Afghanistan now has defeated Bangladesh in both their encounters in the Asia Cup. They defeated the Bangla team by 32 runs in their first ever ODI meeting by 32 runs during the 2014 edition also.

4/42 – Shakib Al Hasan became the 2nd Bangladesh player to take a 4-wicket haul in Asia Cup. Saiful Islam claimed 4/36 in his ten overs against Sri Lanka in the 1995 edition to record the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi.

7 – Shakib Al Hasan’s four-fer is the seventh in the Asia Cup to be on the losing side with three of them coming this year only. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga (4/23) and Thisara Perera (5/55) were the other two players to achieve it this year.

31 – Rashid Khan brought up his fifty from only 31 balls in this game. Only 25 players have a scored a fifty on birthday with just Yusuf Pathan consuming the least number of balls which came when he scored 29-ball 50* against England in 2008.

95 – The eighth-wicket partnership of 95 runs between Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib was their highest ever at this position in One Day cricket.

136 – Afghanistan’s 136-run win in this game is their 4th biggest in terms of runs in ODI cricket. Their top three ODI wins came with margins of 154 and 146 against Zimbabwe, and 138 against Ireland last year.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Rashid Khan Leisure Reading
