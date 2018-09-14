Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh's predicted XI to face Sri Lanka

Shakib will be a key player for the Bangladeshi team in the Asia Cup

The fourteenth edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from 15th September till 28th September in the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh who ended as runner-up in the previous edition of the tournament will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

The Mashrafe Bin Mortaza led side is currently in great form as they beat West Indies 2-1 in their most recent ODI schedule.

So there will be a high expectation on Bangladesh team in the opening game of the tournament against Sri Lanka.

Here we take a look at the predicted XI ahead of the match against Sri Lanka:

Openers:

Tamim is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in all three formats

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das

Tamim Iqbal has always been the first choice opener for Bangladesh since his international debut back in 2007.

He has an average of 89 in 2018 so far and was in tremendous form in the recently concluded three-match ODI series in the Caribbean Islands.

On the other hand, Litton Das played his last ODI for Bangladesh almost a year ago but his blistering 64-run knock against West Indies in the third T20I helped him earn a place in the Asia Cup squad.

Undoubtedly, he is a good attacking batsman and proved that many times in the past. As Tamim Iqbal has changed his batting style and does not play attacking cricket like before, Litton will have to score runs with a good strike rate.

Middle-order:

Mahmudullah Riyad will be the key player in the Bangladesh middle-order

Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain

Bangladesh middle-order batsmen will have big a responsibility in the Asia Cup 2018 as they have always been the architecture in Bangladesh's victories. Mahmudullah Riyad will be the key player in the Bangladesh middle-order.

He is such a kind of player who never loses his temperament, even in the pressure situations and he has proved that many times.

Earlier this year, his unbeaten 43 runs knock off 29 balls helped Bangladesh to beat Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 and the heroic knock is still remembered.

Besides, another prime batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was superb with the bat against West Indies in the recently ODI concluded series. He played a blistering 30-run knock in the first ODI, followed by 68 in the second ODI.

Apart from them, Mominul Haque and Mosaddek Hossain will be their other key options.

