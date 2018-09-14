Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh's predicted XI to face Sri Lanka

Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
73   //    14 Sep 2018, 10:15 IST

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
Shakib will be a key player for the Bangladeshi team in the Asia Cup

The fourteenth edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from 15th September till 28th September in the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh who ended as runner-up in the previous edition of the tournament will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

The Mashrafe Bin Mortaza led side is currently in great form as they beat West Indies 2-1 in their most recent ODI schedule.

So there will be a high expectation on Bangladesh team in the opening game of the tournament against Sri Lanka.

Here we take a look at the predicted XI ahead of the match against Sri Lanka:

Openers:

Bangladesh v England - 2nd One Day International
Tamim is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in all three formats

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das

Tamim Iqbal has always been the first choice opener for Bangladesh since his international debut back in 2007.

He has an average of 89 in 2018 so far and was in tremendous form in the recently concluded three-match ODI series in the Caribbean Islands.

On the other hand, Litton Das played his last ODI for Bangladesh almost a year ago but his blistering 64-run knock against West Indies in the third T20I helped him earn a place in the Asia Cup squad.

Undoubtedly, he is a good attacking batsman and proved that many times in the past. As Tamim Iqbal has changed his batting style and does not play attacking cricket like before, Litton will have to score runs with a good strike rate.

Middle-order:

1st Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
Mahmudullah Riyad will be the key player in the Bangladesh middle-order

Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain

Bangladesh middle-order batsmen will have big a responsibility in the Asia Cup 2018 as they have always been the architecture in Bangladesh's victories. Mahmudullah Riyad will be the key player in the Bangladesh middle-order.

He is such a kind of player who never loses his temperament, even in the pressure situations and he has proved that many times.

Earlier this year, his unbeaten 43 runs knock off 29 balls helped Bangladesh to beat Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 and the heroic knock is still remembered.

Besides, another prime batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was superb with the bat against West Indies in the recently ODI concluded series. He played a blistering 30-run knock in the first ODI, followed by 68 in the second ODI.

Apart from them, Mominul Haque and Mosaddek Hossain will be their other key options.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Shakib Al Hasan Leisure Reading
Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury
CONTRIBUTOR
A Cricket enthusiast who is pursuing his passion.
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 finishers in the Asia cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Mohammad Rafique feels spinners will struggle in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Match 1 - Preview, Head-to-Head, Weather,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Bangladesh can expect more...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 best performances by Bangladesh batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Bangladeshi players to keep an eye on
RELATED STORY
Mashrafe Mortaza says every team is a threat in Asia Cup...
RELATED STORY
Tamim and Bangladesh eye Super Four spot in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us