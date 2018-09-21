Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why Bangladesh lost

The sixth match of Asia Cup 2018 was an encounter between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Asghar Afghan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Afghans got off to an awful start. However, the half-centuries by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rashid Khan brought the team back to the game. Also, a 95-run partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan powered Afghanistan to a score of 255 of their allotted overs. Shakib picked up four vital wickets of Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shenwari and Mohammad Nabi.

Bangladesh had a poor start in the match. Mujeeb, Naib and Rashid were the key performers with the ball as they picked up two wickets each. As a result, Bangladesh were bowled out for 119 of 42.1 overs.

Here's a look at the four reasons why Bangladesh lost.

#1 Complete batting performance by Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad scored 37 off 47 balls, and Shakib dismissed him. Shahidi has scored a 92-ball 58, which was a slow but a sensible knock. The 51-run partnership between Shahzad and Shahidi brought the team back to the game.

Rashid Khan came to bat when the score was 160 for 7 when 9.1 overs were left and had scored a cameo of 57 off 32 balls. Also, a 95-run partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan shifted the circumstance of the match and propelled the team to a total of 255 for 7 of their allotted overs.

#2 All round performance from Rashid and Gulbadin

Rashid had a great birthday as he scored a half-century and picked up the crucial wickets of hard-hitting Mahmudullah and Shakib. He won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Gulbadin Naib scored 38-ball 42 and was successful in dismissing Mominul Haque and game-changer Mohammad Mithun.

