Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why Bangladesh lost

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
284   //    21 Sep 2018, 12:33 IST

Image result for asia cup ban vs afg

The sixth match of Asia Cup 2018 was an encounter between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Asghar Afghan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Afghans got off to an awful start. However, the half-centuries by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rashid Khan brought the team back to the game. Also, a 95-run partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan powered Afghanistan to a score of 255 of their allotted overs. Shakib picked up four vital wickets of Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shenwari and Mohammad Nabi.

Bangladesh had a poor start in the match. Mujeeb, Naib and Rashid were the key performers with the ball as they picked up two wickets each. As a result, Bangladesh were bowled out for 119 of 42.1 overs.

Here's a look at the four reasons why Bangladesh lost.

#1 Complete batting performance by Afghanistan

Image result for shahidi hashmatullah

Mohammad Shahzad scored 37 off 47 balls, and Shakib dismissed him. Shahidi has scored a 92-ball 58, which was a slow but a sensible knock. The 51-run partnership between Shahzad and Shahidi brought the team back to the game.

Rashid Khan came to bat when the score was 160 for 7 when 9.1 overs were left and had scored a cameo of 57 off 32 balls. Also, a 95-run partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan shifted the circumstance of the match and propelled the team to a total of 255 for 7 of their allotted overs.

#2 All round performance from Rashid and Gulbadin

Image result for rashid and gulbadin

Rashid had a great birthday as he scored a half-century and picked up the crucial wickets of hard-hitting Mahmudullah and Shakib. He won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Gulbadin Naib scored 38-ball 42 and was successful in dismissing Mominul Haque and game-changer Mohammad Mithun.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Rashid Khan Leisure Reading
Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018: 5 areas at which Bangladesh should look...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6 : Afghanistan vs Bangladesh,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan:...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 6...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh and Afghanistan through to the...
RELATED STORY
Analysing whether Afghanistan are going the Bangladesh way
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Afghanistan's astonishing victory over...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Super Four Match 1
BAN 59/3 (15.0 ov)
IND
LIVE
Drinks: India won the toss and elected to bowl.
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2
AFG 57/2 (15.0 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Drinks: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
AFG VS BAN preview
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Final | Fri, 28 Sep, 11:30 AM
Finalist 1
Finalist 2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us