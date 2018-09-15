Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Full squad of all six teams

Sumedh Dawane
CONTRIBUTOR
News
385   //    15 Sep 2018, 15:42 IST

Image result for asia cup 2018

Asia Cup 2018 will begin with the opening game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With Virat Kohli being rested for the Asia Cup, the leadership has been handed to Rohit Sharma as India will be looking to make it back-to-back titles when they kickstart their campaign in the UAE.

Despite India's failure against England in the Test series and the absence of the run machine that is Kohli, India still have a strong team are one of the favorites for the tournament. India's only concern is the fact that they will have to play two games on the trot with the second game being against arch-rivals, Pakistan.

The six teams are divided into two groups. Asia Cup Qualifiers Winners Hong Kong are in Group A along with India and Pakistan. Five-time winners Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

India were scheduled to host this edition but the tournament has been moved to the UAE. The tournament will take place from September 15 to 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Here is the complete team list of all six teams:

India squad: Rohit sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshvar kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka Squad: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque

Hong Kong squad: Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Wafadar

