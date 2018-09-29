Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in thrilling final 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
43   //    29 Sep 2018, 02:00 IST

Team India
Team India retain the Asia Cup title beating Bangladesh in the finals

It was a great game of cricket as India retained the Asia Cup title with a thrilling 3 wicket win in the finals of Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai played on Saturday. Despite Liton Das' 121, the Indian bowlers made a strong comeback and bowled out Bangladesh for a below-part total. It wa then the turn of the Indian batsmen, who held their nerve to win the title.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. Bangladesh openers Liton Das and new opener Mehedi Hasan Miraz made an aggressive start, putting the Indian bowlers under tremendous pressure with their stroke play. Both Liton Das and Miraz scored 65 runs in the first 10 overs.

Liton Das reached his half-century off 33 balls while Mehedi Miraz also played a crucial role. Kedar Jadhav broke the 120-run stand by dismissing Miraz for 32. After that, the Indian bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals. Yuzvendra Chahal got the wicket of Imrul Kayes for 2, Jadhav took Rahim’s wicket for 5, Mithun was brilliantly run out by Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Mahmudullah for 4. From 120 for 1, Bangladesh were reduced to 151 for 5.

Liton Das completed his century in 87 balls while wickets were falling at the other end. Das and Soumya Sarkar added 37 runs for the 6th wicket before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed well set Liton Das for 121. Apart from Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar scored 33 runs. India kept picking wickets and bowled out Bangladesh for 222 in 48.3 overs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of bowlers for India taking 3 for 45 in 10 overs, Jadhav 2 wickets, Bumrah and Chahal 1 wicket each. 3 Bangladeshi batsmen were run out.

Chasing the target of 223 to win, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a flying start adding 35 runs in 4.4 overs. Nazmul Islam got the big wicket dismissing Dhawan for 15. Captain Mortaza picked the wicket of Rayudu for just 2 runs. Rohit Sharma looked in positive touch. India scored 57 for 2 in first 10 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik added 37 runs for the 3rd wicket. Rubel Hossain picked the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for 48 to put pressure on Indian batting line up. After that Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni steadied the innings with an important 54 runs stand for the 4th wicket. Mahmudullah picked the big wicket of Dinesh Karthik for 37. MS Dhoni played some lovely strokes and added 23 runs for 5th wicket. Mustafizur Rahman got the big wicket of MS Dhoni for 36. Kedar Jadhav retired hurt due to his reccuring hamstring injury.

Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put up an important partnership for India adding 45 runs for the 6th wicket. Both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession. With 6 runs required off last over, Kuldeep Yadav scored 5 off 5 and Kedar Jadhav made sure that India won the match in the last ball with 3 wickets to spare. Kedar Jadhav remained not out on 23 while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 23 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made important 21 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain picked 2 wickets each, Nazmul Islam, Captain Mortaza and Mahmudullah picked 1 wicket each.

With this win, India retained the Asia Cup title which they won in 2016. It is the 7th time that India has won Asia Cup title.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Leisure Reading
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Revisiting the last Asia Cup final between...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Is Bangladesh an easy pushover for India...
RELATED STORY
How India could line up against Bangladesh in Asia Cup...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh: Predicted...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bangladesh can win the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh final: 3 unnoticed...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Final, India vs Bangladesh: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
5 most thrilling encounters in Asia Cup history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Today
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us