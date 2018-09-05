Asia Cup 2018: India's Ideal Starting XI

Will team India be able to defend their crown?

The 2018 Asia Cup will be a One Day International(ODI) cricket tournament scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September 2018. It will be the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and the third time when the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates, after the 1984 and 1995 editions. India are the defending champions.

Background

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a strong 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which is set to start on15th of September in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The only major surprise in the team was the omission of current India captain Virat Kohli due to excessive workload. However, rest of the players in the squad were pretty much expected.

India are the defending champion and despite the omission of a champion player like Virat Kohli, Team India will look to defend their crown. So, let us take a look at the current players who can make it to the playing XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma(Captain) and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best openers in the limited-overs format. He can destroy any bowling line-up once he gets settled. Rohit is the only player to score three double centuries in ODI cricket with the highest score of 264, which is a world record. The way he times the ball makes him a treat to watch. He, without any doubt, deserves his place in starting XI as the captain of the team.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan has been in the form of his life. He has scored runs in Champions Trophy, South Africa, IPL etc. His ability to score briskly in all corners of the ground, in any conditions and against any kind of attack makes him a certainty to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

This opening duo, right-left combination, could form a lethal opening partnership on top of the order and could lay the platform for the middle-order.

