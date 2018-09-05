Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's Ideal Starting XI 

hemantsports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
501   //    05 Sep 2018, 14:28 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Will team India be able to defend their crown?

The 2018 Asia Cup will be a One Day International(ODI) cricket tournament scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September 2018. It will be the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and the third time when the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates, after the 1984 and 1995 editions. India are the defending champions.


Background

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a strong 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which is set to start on15th of September in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The only major surprise in the team was the omission of current India captain Virat Kohli due to excessive workload. However, rest of the players in the squad were pretty much expected.

India are the defending champion and despite the omission of a champion player like Virat Kohli, Team India will look to defend their crown. So, let us take a look at the current players who can make it to the playing XI:


Openers: Rohit Sharma(Captain) and Shikhar Dhawan

CRICKET-IND-RSA
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best openers in the limited-overs format. He can destroy any bowling line-up once he gets settled. Rohit is the only player to score three double centuries in ODI cricket with the highest score of 264, which is a world record. The way he times the ball makes him a treat to watch. He, without any doubt, deserves his place in starting XI as the captain of the team.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan has been in the form of his life. He has scored runs in Champions Trophy, South Africa, IPL etc. His ability to score briskly in all corners of the ground, in any conditions and against any kind of attack makes him a certainty to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

This opening duo, right-left combination, could form a lethal opening partnership on top of the order and could lay the platform for the middle-order.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
hemantsports
ANALYST
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Ideal XI for Pakistan Encounter
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI for Asia...
RELATED STORY
India's best possible starting XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI
RELATED STORY
India's probable second-string side for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
India squad for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us