Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
425   //    14 Sep 2018, 12:21 IST

The Asia Cup 2018 is set to kickstart from September 15 as Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the opening match. India, on the other hand, will play their first match on September 18 against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India's regular skipper and ace batsman, Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour and Rohit Sharma has been assigned the duty of leading the side. Apart from Virat's position, India will also make other few changes as well after a not so good One Day series against England. Here is the Predicted XI of the Indian side that may take the field in India's opening match:

Openers (Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma)

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

India will look play with their most successful opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in this series as well. Both the players will be hungry to score runs as Dhawan miserably failed to impress during the test matches in which he played in the recently concluded series against England.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will look to make the most out of this series to show the selectors his worth in the side after he was excluded from the test series.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's best possible XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Ideal Starting XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Team India probable 18-member squad and  predicted XI for...
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us