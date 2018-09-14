Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI

The Asia Cup 2018 is set to kickstart from September 15 as Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the opening match. India, on the other hand, will play their first match on September 18 against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India's regular skipper and ace batsman, Virat Kohli has been rested for the tour and Rohit Sharma has been assigned the duty of leading the side. Apart from Virat's position, India will also make other few changes as well after a not so good One Day series against England. Here is the Predicted XI of the Indian side that may take the field in India's opening match:

Openers (Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma)

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

India will look play with their most successful opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in this series as well. Both the players will be hungry to score runs as Dhawan miserably failed to impress during the test matches in which he played in the recently concluded series against England.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, will look to make the most out of this series to show the selectors his worth in the side after he was excluded from the test series.

