Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI against Pakistan

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.53K   //    17 Sep 2018, 19:25 IST

India will be starting their Asia Cup tourney with an opening match against Hong Kong on the 18th of September. But, the match that is likely to get all the attention is their second group match against Pakistan on the 19th of September. The clash is expected to be bigger than ever with Pakistan enjoying some good form and India missing their ODI stalwart Virat Kohli.

The game against Pakistan might be a hectic affair for India as they will be playing their group matches back to back on 18th and 19th against Hong Kong and Pakistan respectively. Thus, to save their players from fatigue, India will be unveiling their strongest side in the game against Pakistan while giving the youngsters their bit of chances in the game against Hong Kong. 

Thus, let us look at India's predicted to face Pakistan on 19th of September. 

Indian Squad for Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and K Khaleel Ahmed.

#1 Openers: Rohit Sharma (C) and Shikhar Dhawan

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The Dhawan-Rohit affair has been the story of the Indian opening slot for quite a few years now. Besides, the opening slot is least likely to be tinkered ahead of a crucial clash against Pakistan unless and until something unusual catches Dhawan or Rohit in the game against Hong Kong, which is a day minus the Pakistan clash. 

Rohit Sharma, the skipper in the absence of Kohli, has been India's first choice opener in the limited overs scheme of cricket. Barring some unforeseen surprises, Rohit will be facing the opening music for India in the game against Pakistan as well. Hitman has been the pillar of the Indian top-order in the shorter formats of the game and will continue to be so against Pakistan as well. Thus, sans Kohli, Rohit will be India's acknowledged batting pillar in the game against Pakistan. 

Meanwhile, Shikhar will look to accompany Rohit in the opening department as usual. It will turn out to be a crucial game for Dhawan who hasn't had a good last three months. 

Thus, it will be a Dhawan-Rohit pair against Pakistan to lay a solid foundation in the outset phase of the innings.

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
