Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 6 players to watch out for

Debjyoti Bhakta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have knocked Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup 2018 and qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament. They will be facing each other on 20 September at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Before the clash, the teams have made their strategy to take on the batting and bowling. Let us have a glace at the top six players to watch out for.

Currently No.1 ODI all-rounder, Shakib has proved to be an asset for his team. He is a game changer who can shift the momentum of the match completely.

In the inaugural match against Sri Lanka, he was the economical bowler in the match and ended up picking a wicket of Amila Aponso. He ended with the figures of 9.2-0-31-1. He didn't have a good day with the bat in that match.

He has scored 5433 runs and picked up 238 wickets in his ODI career.

Currently No. 2 ODI bowler, Rashid Khan has been impressive throughout his career. He is known to pick up vital wickets and defend the target. He also contributes with the bat for his team.

In the 3rd match against Sri Lanka, the batsmen struggled to pick up his spin. He dismissed Kusal Perera and Lasith Malinga. He ended up with the figures of 7.2-0-26-2.

Rashid holds the record for being the fastest player to reach 100 ODI wickets. He achieved the feat in just 44 matches. Till now, he has picked up 110 ODI wickets.

