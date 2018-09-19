Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka convincingly

The 6th match of Asia Cup 2018 is an encounter between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 20.

Both teams have played a single match against each other in the Asia Cup history with Afghanistan winning the game by 32 runs.

Interestingly, both of them knocked out Sri Lanka out of the tournament, and they are already through to the Super Four group. It is their second encounter in the history of Asia Cup.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has improved a lot in international cricket after the ICC World Cup 2015. They occupy the first position in Group B.

In the inaugural match of the tournament, they defeated Sri Lanka by 137 runs on 15 September. Mushfiqur Rahim was the Player of the Match as he scored 150-ball 144. Also, a 133-run partnership between Mithun and Rahim shifted the momentum of the game.

Bangladesh was bundled out for 261 of their 49.3 overs. Due to the impressive bowling performance by the Bangla Tigers helped them to fold the innings of Lankans with 124 runs on the scoreboard.

Tamim Iqbal is out of the tournament due to a finger injury. So the batting power will depend on the likes of Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun. Also, they will focus on the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Liton Das and Mashrafe Mortaza to have command on the batting.

The bowlers had a good day against Sri Lanka. The skipper, Mustafizur and Mehidy picked up two vital wickets each. No.1 all-rounder had a superb bowling economy of 3.32 in the match. So the bowling power will focus on the likes of Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Probable XI- Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan

Afghans had a grand day with the ball as they bowled Sri Lanka to 158 of 41.2 overs

Afghanistan occupies the second position in Group B. In the 3rd match of the tournament, they defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs on 17 September.

As a result, Sri Lanka became the first team to be knocked out of the competition. Rahmat Shah was the Player of the Match as he scored 90-ball 72. Also, an 80-run partnership between Shah and Shahidi propelled the team to a total of 249 of their 50 overs.

Afghans had a grand day with the ball as they bowled Sri Lanka to 158 of 41.2 overs.

The batting power will rely on the likes of Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Shahzad. Also, Javed Ahmadi is impressive with the bat. Samiullah Shenwari's talent as an all-rounder can be a menace for the opposition.

The middle order will mostly be dependent on Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan.

The Lankans struggled to pick up the bowling attack of Afghans. The spin department will mainly hinge on Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The main pacers will be Gulbadin Naib and Aftab Alam. Also, the team had an impressive fielding performance against Lankans.

Probable XI- Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad(wk), Ihsanullah Janat/Javed Ahmadi, , Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari/Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.