Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan Probable playing 11 against Bangladesh

Haris Ahmad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
385   //    25 Sep 2018, 21:32 IST

Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in what is virtually a semi-final of the Asia Cup 2018 to decide who will face India in the final at Dubai on Friday. Both teams know victory will get them one step closer to winning the tournament and defeat will be the end of the road for them.

Pakistan kickstarted their Super Four campaign with a thrilling victory over Afghanistan thanks largely to a Man of the Match performance by Shoaib Malik. However, in their next game, they were thrashed by India on the back of centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Ahead of Pakistan's clash against Bangladesh, let us take a look at their probable 11.

Openers

Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20: Game 3
Fakhar Zaman will look to improve on his dismal Asia Cup

Fakhar Zaman, known for his aggressive prowess as an opener, has played rather sedate innings so far, registering scores of 24, 0, 0, and 31. His furious style is important to Pakistan's batting lineup, as he is the focal part of the top-3 that has scored the vast majority of Pakistan's runs in series prior to the Asia Cup.

Zaman will look to make his mark on UAE pitches where he has struggled in his career by getting Pakistan off to a good start against Bangladesh.

Shan Masood

Shan Masood has 12 Test caps for Pakistan but is yet to play an ODI despite having a phenomenal List-A average. Averaging nearly 58, Masood will be keen to show the team management that he has what it takes to perform in limited-overs cricket.

Dropping Imam ul-Haq may seem a bit harsh, but having Masood's 81 strike rate in List A cricket paints the picture of an opener who can keep the scoreboard ticking, something Imam ul-Haq has struggled with. All things considered, it might be time to give Masood a debut here.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shoaib Malik Fakhar Zaman
Haris Ahmad
CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh look to repeat 2016 history
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan face...
RELATED STORY
Down the wire: 2012 Asia Cup final - Pakistan vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 2, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 1, India vs Bangladesh:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 4, Afghanistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's strongest playing XI to beat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 3, India vs Pakistan:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 : India vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us