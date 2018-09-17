Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan starts the tournament with a thumping 8 wicket win over Hong Kong 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
40   //    17 Sep 2018, 06:12 IST

Pakistan be
Pakistan beat Hong Kong in Group A

Pakistan began the Asia Cup with a thumping 8 wicket win over Hong Kong played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. This was a group A match. As expected, it was a great performance by Pakistan who dismissed Hong Kong for a low total and then chased down the target with ease.

Hong Kong captain Anushman Rath won the toss and decided to bat first. Nizakat Khan and Captain Anushman Rath began started off positively putting on 17 runs for opening wicket before Nizakat Khan was run out. Hong Kong could only score 32 runs for 2 wickets in the first 10 overs. After the power play overs, Pakistan kept picking wickets reducing Hong Kong to 44 for 5.

Kinchit Shah and Aizaz Khan added 53 runs for the 6th wicket before Usman Khan picked 3 wickets in an over. Aizaz Khan was the top scorer for Hong Kong with 27 while Shah made 26. Pakistan bowled out Hong Kong for 116 in 37.1 overs. Usman Khan was the pick of bowlers with 3 for 19 in 7.3 overs, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan taking 2 wickets each, Faheem Ashraf with 1.

Chasing 117 for the win, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam UL Haq started on an aggressive note adding 41 runs in just 8.1 overs. Ehsan Khan got the wicket of left-handed batsman Zaman for 24. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan scored 46 for 1. Babar Azam and Imam UL Haq showed class with their batting with both of them adding 52 runs for the 2nd wicket. Ehsan Khan picked the wicket of Babar Azam for 33.

Imam UL Haq reached his half-century off 69 balls. Shoaib Malik hit the winning runs as Pakistan won the match with ease by 8 wickets with 158 balls to spare. Ehsan Khan was the most impressive bowler for Hong Kong with 2 wickets for 34 runs.

Now, Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in match 3 of the tournament to be played Abu Dhabi.  

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
Hong Kong at the Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2018 Match 2 : Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Preview...
Asia Cup2018, Pakistan v Hong Kong: Hong Kong Batting...
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
Top 3 Hong Kong players from Asia Cup Qualifiers
Down the Memory Lane: India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2008
Asia Cup 2018: Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status?
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI to face Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong joins India and Pakistan in Group A
Hong Kong Matches to have ODI status during Asia Cup 2018
