Asia Cup2018, Pakistan v Hong Kong: Hong Kong Batting order collapses

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
45   //    16 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST

Desert T20 Challenge
The Hong Kong batting order collapsed as Pakistan dismissed the opening five Hong Kong batsman in just 12 overs between the score of 17 and 44

Live: Hong Kong 116 all out (37 overs)

Pakistan and Hong Kong are going head to head in their Asian Cup 2018 opener today, in Dubai. Anshuman Rath, the Hong Kong captain won the toss and chose to bat.

The Hong Kong batting order collapsed as Pakistan dismissed the opening five Hong Kong batsman in just 12 overs between the score of 17 and 44. At the end of overs, Hong Kong were bowled out for a score of 116. This is the second lowest score in Asia Cup history, after Sri Lanka's 124 yesterday when Bangladesh decimated their batting attack.

Openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath put 13 and 19 runs on the scoreboard respectively, following which Hayat and Christopher Carter could only manage 7 and 2 runs for Hong Kong.

Ehsan Khan went for a duck after being given a leg before wicket. Aizaz Khan was bowled by left-arm medium pacer Usman Khan, and Scott McKechnie and Tanwir Afzal followed him in quick succession. The final nail in the coffin was put by Hasan Ali in the Hong Kong batting tragedy when he dismissed Nawaz in the 37th over.

Was it a good option to bat first against Pakistan?

Not many International teams will prefer playing first against an ever mighty Pakistan bowling attack, but the Hong Kong team achieved that rare feat today in their Asia Cup 2018 opener.

Pakistan boasts of destructive pacers like Mohammad Amir and cunning spinners like Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik and are one of the most feared bowling lineups in the world right now.

Batting first decision proved fatal

The decision of Hong Kong to bat first against this mighty Pakistani bowling attack proved fatal as they collapsed at the might of Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

Shadab Khan picked up two wickets, dismissing Hayat for 7 and Ehsan Khan for a duck. The right-arm medium pacer Hasan Ali proved a nightmare for Christopher Carter as the latter was caught on a delivery by the former.

Faheem Ashraf picked up the Hong Kong captain's wicket. Usman Khan picked 3 lower order wickets of Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie and Tanwir Afzal.

Possible Comeback?

Well, Hong Kong does not boast a side good enough to make a comeback against one of the Asian Cup favourites, Pakistan.

Batting was one of the minor strengths which the Hong Kong team can boast about, but their bowling doesn't seem impressive enough against a strong batting lineup of Pakistan, considering the likes of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Can the Hong Kong team pull a miracle by beating Pakistan team tonight, and create an Asian Cup history? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Hong Kong Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Shadab Khan
