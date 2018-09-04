Asia Cup 2018 qualifiers: United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong qualify for the finals

In the final league matches of Asia Cup qualifiers, Hong Kong defeated Nepal by 3 wickets to qualify for the finals, UAE also progressed into the finals with a thrilling 13 runs win over Oman. Singapore defeated Malaysia in an inconsequential match.

Singapore defeated Malaysia in an inconsequential match by 29 runs. Singapore captain Suryawanshi won the toss and decided to bat first. A brilliant 100 by Anish Paraam, useful contributions from Manpreet Singh scoring 34, Anantha Krishna's quick 30 off 17 balls, 26 runs by opener Rangarajan, Mutreja's 22 and Abhiraj Singh's 22 helped Singapore post 275 for 9 in 50 overs. For Malaysia, Syazrul Idrus picked 3 wickets while Fetri and Abdul Rashid took 2 wickets each.

Chasing 276 runs to win, the Malaysian wicketkeeper-opener Shafiq Sharif's 93, captain Ahmed Faiz's 59 and Virandeep Singh's 53 were not enough for the hosts to cross the line. Malaysia were bowled out for 247 in 49.5 overs. For Singapore, Amjad Mahoob was the pick of bowlers with 5 for 49.

The United Arab Emirates defeated Oman by 13 runs to finish at the top of the points table. Oman captain Zeeshan Masqood won the toss and decided to field first. Rohan Mustafa 71, Ashfaq Ahmed made 24 runs at the top, Abdul Shakoor made 21* to help UAE post 208 for 8 in 50 overs. For Oman, Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Masqood picked 2 wickets each while, Lalcheta, Bilal Khan and captain Zeeshan Masqood took 1 wicket each.

Chasing the target of 209, Oman opener Aqib IIyas made 45 off 43 balls. Every batsman got starts but could not convert them into big scores. Naseem Khushi remained not out on 27 but could not help Oman chase down the target. UAE bowled out Oman for 195 in 47.2 overs. For UAE, Mohammad Naveed, Amir Hayat and captain Rohan Mustafa took 2 wickets each while, Ahmed Raza and Shaiman Anwar took the last wicket of the match.

In the third match of the day, Hong Kong scraped past through Nepal in a low scoring thriller. Nepal captain Paras Khadka won the toss and decided to bat first. The Hong Kong bowlers showed great discipline and bowled out Nepal for a paltry total of 95 runs. Aarif Sheikh was the top scorer for Nepal with 18 runs. For Hong Kong, Ehsan Khan was the pick of bowlers with 4 for 15 in 7.5 overs.

Chasing the target of 96 runs, the Hong Kong captain Anushman Rath was the top scorer in the match with 52 runs. Hong Kong won the match by 3 wickets with 105 balls to spare. Hong Kong finished 2nd on the points table.

In the finals of the tournament, Hong Kong will take on UAE on 6th September.